Ferrari F50 owned by Mike Tyson will sell for millions

More than $75,000 spent on upgrading the car in the last six months
A Ferrari F50 will sell for between $4.5 million and $5.5 million at Gooding & Company’s Pebble Beach auction Aug. 19-20. The high price, although characteristic of the brand, is also explained by one of the lucky ones who had the opportunity to own the car for a few years: Mike Tyson, considered one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Additionally, the Ferrari is one of only 55 units that were originally produced for the US market. The car’s chassis is 104220 and its outside is painted in Rosso Corso tone. The odometer reads just 6,193 miles (9,966 km).

Now the F50 will be sold with its removable hard top kits, tools, lamp, tire inflator, leather manual, owner’s manual, warranty book, original window sticker, car cover, emergency top, presentation book factory and luggage.

Ferrari F50 didn’t just pass through the hands of Mike Tyson

According to the auction house, the Ferrari F50 was delivered, first hand, to Beverly Hills Sports Car through Ferrari North America. After that, it was sold in 2001 to Mike Tyson and then to Infospace co-founder Kevin Marcus.

Over the next two decades, the car passed through the hands of countless collectors until May of this year, when the current owner sent it to Ferrari in Fort Lauderdale.

There, the Ferrari F50 underwent an extensive service that included fitting a new clutch and new tires. Work on the front suspension lift and air conditioning was carried out as well.

It was then certified for the Ferrari Classiche Red Book and in June of this year the Alcantara interior panels were removed and refurbished.

In all, more than $75,000 has been spent on the car in the last six months.

