FGTS: Workers have until the END of AUGUST to request the new benefit withdrawal

Workers born in August who receive the birthday loot of FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) can now withdraw the benefit. The transfers, which began last Wednesday (10), may benefit some workers with up to R$ 2,900.
O birthday loot It is a modality of FGTS in which, annually, part of the balance available in the worker’s fund accounts in the month of his birth is released. The modality is optional, therefore, the worker must express interest in joining the withdrawal through the Federal Savings Bank.
How to request the FGTS birthday withdrawal?
To join the modality, the worker has some options, among them, digital, to carry out the procedure. Check out the ways to join the benefit:
- application of FGTSavailable for Android and iOS phones;
- site from the box;
- Caixa’s internet banking, or
- At the Caixa branch.
It is important to note that, to receive the amounts still in 2022, the worker must adhere to the modality until the last working day of the month in which he has a birthday. This is because the beneficiary has a period of up to three months to withdraw the amount released.
2022 birthday loot calendar
|Birth month
|period to withdraw
|January
|01/03 to 03/31
|February
|02/01 to 04/29
|March
|03/02 to 05/31
|April
|01/04 to 30/06
|May
|05/02 to 07/29
|June
|01/06 to 31/08
|July
|01/07 to 30/09
|August
|01/08 to 31/10
|September
|09/01 to 11/30
|October
|10/03 to 12/30
|November
|11/01 to 01/31/2023
|December
|12/01 to 02/28/2023
2022 Anniversary Loot Amount
The amount deposited for withdrawal varies according to the balance that the worker has in his accounts at the FGTS. In addition, it is possible to receive an additional installment according to the balance range. Check the table below:
|Balance ranges in BRL
|withdrawal percentage
|additional installment
|Up to BRL 500.00
|50%
|_
|From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000.00
|40%
|BRL 50
|From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000.00
|30%
|BRL 150
|BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.00
|20%
|BRL 650
|BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.00
|15%
|BRL 1,150
|BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.00
|10%
|BRL 1,900
|Above 20,000.01
|5%
|BRL 2,900
The modality is advantageous for workers who need extra money, however, in case of dismissal without just cause, the worker will not be able to withdraw the FGTS fully. In this case, the termination fine of 40% of the amount added to the fund is only available.