FGTS: Workers have until the END of AUGUST to request the new benefit withdrawal

Workers born in August who receive the birthday loot of FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) can now withdraw the benefit. The transfers, which began last Wednesday (10), may benefit some workers with up to R$ 2,900.

O birthday loot It is a modality of FGTS in which, annually, part of the balance available in the worker’s fund accounts in the month of his birth is released. The modality is optional, therefore, the worker must express interest in joining the withdrawal through the Federal Savings Bank.

How to request the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

To join the modality, the worker has some options, among them, digital, to carry out the procedure. Check out the ways to join the benefit:

application of FGTS available for Android and iOS phones;

available for Android and iOS phones; site from the box;

from the box; Caixa’s internet banking, or

At the Caixa branch.

It is important to note that, to receive the amounts still in 2022, the worker must adhere to the modality until the last working day of the month in which he has a birthday. This is because the beneficiary has a period of up to three months to withdraw the amount released.

2022 birthday loot calendar

Birth month period to withdraw January 01/03 to 03/31 February 02/01 to 04/29 March 03/02 to 05/31 April 01/04 to 30/06 May 05/02 to 07/29 June 01/06 to 31/08 July 01/07 to 30/09 August 01/08 to 31/10 September 09/01 to 11/30 October 10/03 to 12/30 November 11/01 to 01/31/2023 December 12/01 to 02/28/2023

2022 Anniversary Loot Amount

The amount deposited for withdrawal varies according to the balance that the worker has in his accounts at the FGTS. In addition, it is possible to receive an additional installment according to the balance range. Check the table below:

Balance ranges in BRL withdrawal percentage additional installment Up to BRL 500.00 50% _ From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000.00 40% BRL 50 From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000.00 30% BRL 150 BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.00 20% BRL 650 BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.00 15% BRL 1,150 BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.00 10% BRL 1,900 Above 20,000.01 5% BRL 2,900

The modality is advantageous for workers who need extra money, however, in case of dismissal without just cause, the worker will not be able to withdraw the FGTS fully. In this case, the termination fine of 40% of the amount added to the fund is only available.