Find out if dark chocolate can be good for your health

Chocolate is a passion in many countries and some nations stand out for the quality of their products, such as Belgium. However, many options of bars, chocolates and mixtures are made from a lot of sugar and chemical additives, disregarding the cocoa pulp. In this case, excess fat consumption tends to cause serious long-term health problems.

In San Blas Islands, located in Panama, the population has very low rates of high blood pressure, issues involving bad habits and life expectancy exceeds European countries.

This seems strange because most of them consume a lot of salt, however, they end up drinking a drink made from coconut and cocoa. Scientists said this cannot be the only factor to be taken into account in order to get an accurate explanation.

Cardiology specialists seek to understand the relationship between chocolate and human health

The British Association of Cardiologists (BCS) conducted a survey of 20,000 people who maintained an exercise routine and did not smoke, but began to eat dark chocolate daily in a portion limited to 100 grams.

Interestingly, there was a significant improvement in the exams, especially cardiovascular indicators, as initially shown by the experience on the islands mentioned above.

However, it should be noted that although the evaluations are numerous, they began to be deepened recently. But even those who love this sweet, even more in its natural form, can be a little more optimistic with these data.

Currently, there are brands that are concerned with being transparent, showing the entire chain of raw materials and the ingredients used to make them palatable.