Finished? Felipão turns around at Athletico with a record in Libertadores – 08/12/2022

At 73 years old, coach Luiz Felipe Scolari has been silencing his critics with his excellent work at Athletico-PR. After taking over the technical command of the club on May 11, the experienced coach has been achieving impressive numbers and feats for the Hurricane.

This Thursday (11), Felipão led Athletico Paranaense to the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores for the second time in its history — the other time was in 2005, when the team was runner-up after losing the decision to São Paulo. The classification came with a 1-0 victory over Estudiantes, who had won all 6 games in Argentina.

With the result, Felipão reached the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores for the 6th time in history, becoming the coach with the most participations in this phase of the tournament, since 1960. Scolari left Renato Gaúcho and the Argentines Carlos Bianchi and Marcelo Gallardo (with 5 semifinals each ), back.

In Libertadores, in 8 editions as a coach, Felipão has a sensational performance. He reached 6 semifinals (was champion twice, was runner-up again) and fell in the quarterfinals on two other occasions.

Felipe in Libertadores:

1995 – Gremio (champion)

1996 – Gremio (semi-final)

1999 – Palmeiras (champion)

2000 – Palmeiras (runner-up)

2001 – Cruise (Wednesdays)

2018 – Palmeiras (semi-final)

2019 – Palmeiras (Wednesdays)

2022 – Athletico-PR (semifinal)

The victory against Estudiantes was Felipão’s 46th in Libertadores, who became the 3rd coach with the most wins in the competition, behind only Colombian Gabriel Ochoa Uribe and Renato Gaúcho, who have 50 wins each. Uribe, however, got his 50 wins in 124 games. Renato, on the other hand, needed 83 games. Felipão has 46 wins in 80 games and a use of 64.8% of the points (he has 17 more draws and 17 defeats).

Coaches with the most wins in Libertadores (1960-2022):

50 – Gabriel Ochoa Uribe (COL) – 124 games

50 – Renato Gaucho (BRA) – 83 games

[46] – Luiz Felipe Scolari (BRA) – 80 games

46 – Luis Cubilla (URU) – 104 games

45 – Marcelo Gallardo (ARG) – 96 games

45 – Roque Maspoli (URU) – 95 games

44 – Carlos Bianchi (ARG) – 84 games

41 – Edgardo Bauza (ARG) – 106 games

38 – cuca (BRA) – 62 games

In addition to taking Furacão to the semifinals of Libertadores, Luiz Felipe Scolari led the team to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil and has a great chance of being a semifinalist too after holding the 0 x 0 against Flamengo, at Maracanã, in the first leg. .

In the Brasileirão, Felipão took the team in 16th position after the 5th round, after the team took a 5 x 0 rout to The Strongest, in Bolivia, in the match that overthrew coach Fábio Carille. After that, in 16 games in Serie A, he managed 9 wins, 4 draws and 3 losses, taking the team to G4. In 2 of those 9 wins, he managed to beat Palmeiras and Atlético-MG away from home and with the reserve team.

In 26 games for Athletico-PR, Felipão has 16 wins, 7 draws and only 3 defeats, with 70.5% of the points. In those games, Hurricane scored 45 goals (1.73 per game) and conceded 21 goals (0.81 per game). In the 2022 season, without Felipão, Athletico-PR took advantage of 46.9% of the points (10 wins, 8 draws and 9 losses in 27 games), scored 32 goals (average of 1.19) and conceded 32 goals ( 1.19).

