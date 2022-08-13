fire in crash torments brands even in Brazil

The car crash that killed Anne Heche raises a question that has challenged automakers for decades: how to minimize the risk of fire following a vehicle collision.

The actress died yesterday (12) at the age of 53 from severe burns and brain injuries suffered a week earlier, when she crashed her Mini Clubman into a property in Los Angeles (USA). The vehicle then caught fire and only forensics will eventually identify how the fire started.

Depending on the violence and circumstances of an accident, the possibility of the appearance of flames in vehicles with a combustion engine grows exponentially. However, tragedies like the one that killed Heche and the inspection of society itself have led car manufacturers to learn how to make them safer.

Even with so much research and technology applied to vehicle development, they have no immunity against unexpected problems arising from the risk of fire after a crash.

In May, General Motors started a recall campaign for about 80,000 Chevrolet Tracker units manufactured between October 2019 and April 2022 due to fire hazards. According to GM. the activation of the abdominal pretensioners of the front seat belts can cause sparks capable of igniting the acoustic insulation of the carpet.

The solution indicated is to install, free of charge, as determined by the Consumer Defense Code, a protection in the acoustic insulation of the carpet and in the pretensioners.

The same issue had already prompted another call for Tracker owners about a year earlier. However, the independent road safety institute Latin NCAP carried out an impact test on an SUV unit that had already been repaired in the first recall and warned that the failure persisted – the company ended up announcing the second call, claiming to have received notification of an “accident without victims”.

In August 2021, Latin NCAP crash-tested the Duster and recommended carrying out a recall after finding a fuel leak – at the time, Renault said that it “strictly complies with regulations in countries where [o Duster] is marketed”.

‘Combination of factors’

Duster failed Latin NCAP crash test in 2021; institute reported fuel leak Image: Reproduction

UOL Cars spoke with Michel Braghetto, head of the Technical Commission on Vehicle Safety at SAE Brasil, to understand how fire prevention practices caused by impact on automobiles have evolved.

He maintains that the emergence of fire in this circumstance is much rarer today, although it can happen in “extreme conditions”, especially when there is a leak of fuel or lubricating oil, which ignite in contact with hot surfaces of the vehicle itself or through sparks. .

“Fires like the one that killed the actress usually happen due to a combination of factors. The development of a car already seeks to avoid or minimize the risk of this situation arising, repositioning components close to the fuel line and the path taken by flammable fluids”.

He mentions changes such as the repositioning of the tank, which was formerly installed at the front of many models and today is usually further away from the ends of the car, in order to minimize the chance of punctures and leaks in the event of an accident.

Heche’s car was destroyed after crashing and catching fire; Preventing vehicular fire is a challenge for automakers Image: Reproduction

Braghetto also recalls that the fuel compartment is now made with deformable plastic material and no longer with metal, precisely to reduce the possibility of perforation and also the generation of sparks.

“Today, cars also have a ‘rollover’ valve, which blocks fuel from leaving the tank in the event of a rollover.”

The expert adds that for a long time, automakers have been carrying out tests and simulations in an attempt to predict and rule out the risk of fire, although it is not possible to reproduce in the laboratory all the possibilities and problems arising from an accident in the real world.

“When a potentially dangerous failure is found to the occupants of a vehicle and third parties, it is up to the automaker to act quickly to solve it, carrying out a recall and ensuring that it will not happen again in that and eventually in other models”, he says.

Michel Braghetto also highlights that the press itself, as well as non-governmental entities that carry out impact tests and the governments themselves have the role of inspecting and pointing out failures that could threaten the physical integrity and even the lives of the driver and passengers.

It is never too much to remember that Brazilian legislation and that of other countries provide for a series of safety requirements for a particular car or utility vehicle to be approved for sale and use by consumers.

The Contran (National Traffic Council), for example, published Resolution 910/2022 this year, which precisely establishes requirements for the protection of occupants and the integrity of the road.

fuel system resulting from impact on vehicles.

