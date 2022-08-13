Flamengo’s board of directors secures renewals for Filipe Luís and David Luiz

Fullback and defender are at the end of their relationship and can already sign a pre-contract with other clubs

With the mid-year window practically closed, Flamengo is already thinking about the squad for 2023 and will have to define the situation of some athletes whose contracts end in December. Among them are defender David Luiz and left-back Filipe Luís. According to Marcos Braz, vice president of football at the club, however, the case of these two will be decided later.

— We haven’t started anything about contract renewal yet. They are two very important players and starters, but at the right time, if we have to talk, we will talk. They are two experienced players, who are not boys, they know it well, they have the necessary self-confidence so that they can wait a little longer and wait for the time for us to talk — began the leader, in an interview with journalist Venê Casagrande.

Finally, the Flamengo manager reinforced that he does not see any problems in this situation, even though he knows that both can already sign pre-contracts with other teams. Marcos Braz also highlighted that the lack of definition does not displease anyone, even in the final stretch of the season.

— I’m not going to tell you that we want to renew or that we don’t want to renew. They are in the middle of an ongoing contract. We are on schedule and we don’t have to rush or be in an uncomfortable situation. I can tell you that we have an excellent relationship with the two athletes and at the right time we will talk and take the actions we have to take. concluded Braz.

In addition to David Luiz and Filipe Luís, other players are at the end of their contract. Midfielder Diego Ribas will not stay, while goalkeeper Diego Alves and forward Vitinho should go the same way. Right-back Rodinei and coach Dorival Júnior are others in this situation.

The trend is for the two to be related to this Sunday’s game (14), against Athletico-PR, at 16:00 (Brasília time), for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship, at Maracanã. However, only the defender should be a starter. That’s because the defender is suspended for the match against the same team, next Wednesday (17), at 21:30 (in the same time zone), but for the return of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, in Curitiba. The first leg was a 0-0 draw.