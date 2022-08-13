Forgot to withdraw Emergency Aid? See if it’s still possible

O Emergency Aid was a temporary government program that transferred income to Brazilians most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The vast majority of beneficiaries withdrew all the installments within the deadline, but part of them did not redeem the money in season.

In the midst of the current complicated economic scenario, many people want to know if it is still possible to have access to the benefit. To be sure of the answer, the interested party must access the Dataprev portal and make a query.

Withdrawal is no longer available in the vast majority of cases. The reason is that the credit expires after 120 days from the date of deposit, when it returns to the vaults of the Union. In other words, the deadline may have already expired a few months ago.

Consult the Dataprev website

All information regarding emergency aid continues to be made available through the Dataprev portal, the same one used when the program was active. Here’s how to query:

Access the portal consultaauxilio.cidadania.gov.br; Inform CPF, full name and mother’s name (or select “unknown mother’, if applicable); Enter the date of birth; Solve the reCAPTCHA to prove you are human; Click on “Send”.

The system displays all information about previous installments, such as payment amounts and dates. If any amount is still available for withdrawal, the citizen can check the details and access the Caixa Tem app to move the money.

Emergency Aid

Almost 70 million families received at least a portion of the program, which began in April 2020. In October 2021, when the last transfer was made available, around 39 million Brazilians still received the benefit, according to the Ministry of Citizenship.