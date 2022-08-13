‘Forgotten’ PIS/Pasep money: Caixa releases withdrawals

THE Cashier Federal Economic is releasing the loot of PIS/Pasep fund quotas. The amounts are intended for workers who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and 1988 and did not redeem their respective amounts.

About R$ 23 billion were released to pay more than 10 million workers. According to Caixa, one of the reasons for the accumulation of money is the fact that many beneficiaries are already retired or deceased, or are simply not aware of the benefit.

Consult the PIS/Pasep fund quotas

During the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro, through Provisional Measure 946, the fund’s quotas PIS/Pasep were extinct. Therefore, beneficiaries who have individual accounts with quota amounts had the amounts transferred to the FGTS.

The consultation of PIS/PASEP quotas can be carried out via the FGTS application, through the FGTS website and Caixa internet banking (for account holders).

The consultation of the PIS/Pasep Fund quota balances can be done with the CPF (or former CIC) or the NIS number that is available in the following documents:

on the Citizen’s Card;

in the general notes of the old Work Card;

on the identification page of the new Work Card;

on the printed FGTS statement.

In case of consultation with the NIS number, the beneficiary or heir will also need a password.

Withdrawal of benefit quotas

According to the rules for receiving the benefit, the amounts will be available for redemption until June 1, 2025. They can be withdrawn both by the holder and by his heirs and dependents if he has died. See how below:

Withdrawal of shares by the holder

If the interested party is the worker, to carry out the withdrawal, it is sufficient to present an official document with a photo and request information about the quotas of the employee. PIS/Pasep. The procedure must be carried out at a Caixa branch.

Withdrawal of shares by heirs

If the holder has died, heirs or dependents can receive shares from their patriarchs. For this, it will be necessary to present at a Caixa branch all the documentation that proves the identification of the deceased worker and his/her relationship with him/her, such as:

Death certificate and declaration of a dependent entitled to a death pension issued by the INSS;

Death certificate and the certificate or declaration of a dependent entitled to a death pension;

Court order designating the beneficiaries to the withdrawal;

Public deed of inventory.