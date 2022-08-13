Former Bruaca, Maria regains self-esteem thanks to Filó in Pantanal

All the reasons in the world could transform someone’s life. Maria (Isabel Teixeira) in a disposable and fleeting work, but she will be able to turn it around in the next chapters of wetlandthanks to the enthusiasm of Phylum (Dira Paes) to convince José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) to shelter Guta’s mother (Julia Dalavia) and give a chance to the woman who is clearly facing a turbulent period.

After taking a gun, aiming at Tenório (Murilo Benício), shooting to kill and miserably missing the target, Maria was kicked out of the house with a wad of money in her hand and no hope of happiness left. Even so, she found in Eugênio’s (Almir Sater) hut a new reason to smile, sharing her happiness for lightly enjoying freedom and meeting new people, until her family returns to the vision, like a tearful mirage called Guta.

Filó will be one of the main responsible for Maria’s restart in the soap opera. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Desperate to save her mother from a disaster, the young woman responsible for leaving Tadeu’s (José Loreto) heart in ruins does her best to bring her back, encouraging her mother to seek her rights in court. As can be expected, the attempt will be in vain, after all Maria can no longer hope to beat Tenório on any occasion, even more so after grotesquely missing the shot that could put an end to her pain. Or not.

From Bruaca, Maria became Chalaneira, but it won’t take long for her to assume only her original name, finding the path towards happiness, which can only be achieved after several efforts to overthrow the empire of lies and abuse cultivated by Tenório. .