Former ‘Top Gear’ presenter suffers accident when colliding at 120 km/h into a wall during program recordings – Monet

James May (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

English presenter James May, 59, was rushed to hospital after having an accident while filming his show ‘The Grand Tour’. He crashed his vehicle at 120 km/h into a wall on Thursday (11).

The information was published by the Daily Mail and The Sun on Friday (12). The former host of the popular car show ‘Top Gear’ “broke at least one rib”, reports a source to British newspapers.

According to the publications, he needed a full brain scan before being released on Friday.

He was taking turns with his fellow presenters to film stunt scenes with rally cars when he took too long to brake and slammed into a wall. “James crushed his head quite hard on impact and was bloodied,” a source tells The Sun.

A person present at the time of the accident detailed the tension that gripped the place.

“It seemed extremely worrying at first. Jeremy and Richard (the other presenters) were worried about their companion and the paramedics rushed in. He broke at least one rib and was pretty shaken by it.”

They drove through a dark tunnel towards a stone wall at a Norwegian naval base. The venue’s lights only came on just before the cars crashed, and the presenters had to brake in a matter of seconds.

Filming was being done for a special episode of the series ‘The Grand Tour’, presented by him, Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond.

