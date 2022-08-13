Founder steps down as CEO

O Mateus Group (GMAT3) announced this Friday (12) that the group’s founder, Ilson Mateuswill step down from CEO. Executive Jesuíno Martins, who made a career at the company, should assume the post.

The food retailers will also change vice president of finance and director of investor relations. Tulio José Pitol de Queiroz, ex-Guararapes-Riachuelo, will assume the position from August 22nd.

The board of directors also approved the proposal to appoint the current CEO, Ilson Mateus, for the position of chairman of the Board of Directors, and Ilson Mateus Rodrigues Junior, director, for the position of vice-chairman of the Board of Directors.

New CEO has been with Grupo Mateus for 10 years

The company’s new CEO began his professional career within the Mateus Group in 1997, according to the company. He has served in various management and board positions since then.

According to the retailer, Martins has “extensive knowledge of Grupo Mateus’ business and the consolidated growth process in recent years”.

The executive accumulated the positions of chairman of the board of directors and commercial and operations VP.

The new vice president of finance and director of investor relations has nearly 20 years of experience in the retail sector.

“Queiroz has extensive knowledge on topics such as management methodology, capital structure, governance, financial products and services, among others”, said Grupo Mateus.

The executive holds a degree in business administration from Fundação Getúlio Vargas, with an MBA from FIA.

Before joining the company, he served as Chief Financial and Management Officer (CFO) of Grupo Guararapes-Riachuelo, also accumulating the role of Investor Relations Officer (DRI) and the position of CEO of Midway Financeira.

See the document released by the company:

