Free Market Action and Tommy Hilfiger locates 14 suspects in fake clothing trade

Mercado Livre has partnered with Tommy Hilfiger, part of PVH Corp., in a recent action against counterfeiting of products that circulate through e-commerce.

Complaints identified the actions of 14 suspects, divided into three different groups, who used the Mercado Livre product offering platform to sell counterfeit items.

The offers, according to the companies, violate both Tommy Hilfiger’s trademark rights and Mercado Livre’s Terms and Conditions of Use. The Mercado Livre accounts used by the suspects were disabled until the investigation was completed.

An undisclosed amount of counterfeit products was seized and will serve as evidence in a police investigation opened by the Civil Police which, once concluded, will support legal action against those involved.

Police information indicates that the three groups had bases in São Paulo and Mogi das Cruzes (SP), cities where investigations are concentrated.

The action of the two companies is part of the Anti-Counterfeiting Alliance, launched by Mercado Livre in 2021, to combat the supply and sale of illegal and pirated products on the internet.

Anti-Counterfeiting Alliance

The Anti-Counterfeiting alliance is made up of 11 brands, such as Apple, Casio, Crocs, Microsoft, Levi Strauss, Under Armour, Victoria’s Secret, as well as police and judicial bodies that seek to curb criminal practice.

The companies are part of the Brand Protection Program (BPP)another initiative that makes it possible to report violations of intellectual property rights.

The actions seek the proactive removal of false advertisements based on complaints from brands that are part of the program; strengthening collaboration with authorities and public security agents; joint lawsuits against infringers who offer counterfeit or pirated products; and guidance on best practices for platform sellers (in this case, Mercado Livre) so that they can sell without infringing the rights of third parties and buy making informed decisions.

“With [a Aliança] We have deepened our commitment to combating the commercialization of counterfeit and pirated products, raising awareness of this issue in the digital ecosystem. This is possible thanks to the joining of forces of different actors who want secure electronic commerce in Latin America”, explained, in a statement, Jacobo Cohen Imach, Senior Vice President Legal and Government Relations at Mercado Livre.

