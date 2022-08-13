Futures Ibovespa rises in the last session of the week marked by inflation in the US and balance sheets in Brazil; dollar and interest fall

The Ibovespa futures operates higher in the first trades this Friday (12), in line with the pre-market in New York, after a week marked by inflation data in the US and Brazil.

After a Thursday marked by the publication of balance sheets, in the evening Cemig (CMIG4), Cosan (CSAN3), Eletrobras (ELET6), Grazziotin (CGRA3), Iguá ([ativo=IGSN3]), Lupatech (LUPA3), M Dias Branco (MDIA3), Mobly (MBLY3) and more companies have released their second quarter results.

At 9:17 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures expiring in August was up 0.42%, at 110,755 points. The commercial dollar was down 0.07%, at R$5.153 in purchases and R$5.154 in sales. The dollar futures for August was down 0.24%, at R$5.176.

Most futures are lower: DIF23 (January to 2023), -0.01 pp, at 13.71%; DIF25, -0.01 pp to 11.92%; DIF27, -0.02 pp, at 11.74%; and DIF29, -0.02 pp, at 11.95%.

On Wall Street, the main indices operate in the positive field after the release of inflation indices throughout the week. Now investors are trying to chart the trajectory of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy and global economic growth.

Dow Jones futures were up 0.34%, while S&P 500 futures were up 0.37% and Nasdaq futures were up 0.41%.

Investors in Europe, meanwhile, are bouncing back on a series of economic data released today, including a preliminary UK second-quarter GDP reading, July inflation data from France, Spain and Italy and eurozone industrial production for June. .

The UK economy contracted in the second quarter of 2022 as the cost of living crisis hit the country. Official figures published showed that gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 0.1% from the previous quarter in the second quarter of the year, less than the 0.3% contraction expected by analysts.

Last week, the Bank of England warned that it expects the UK economy to enter its longest recession since the global financial crisis in the fourth quarter. Inflation, in turn, is expected to peak above 13% in October.

Asia

Asian markets closed with no clear direction on Friday, after strong gains in the previous session, as investors digested the reading of the US consumer price index. Japanese stocks were the outliers, rising on their return to trading after a holiday.

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said today that he will ask his government to find ways to deal with rising fuel and food prices in the country, Reuters reported. Inflation in Japan is above the Japanese central bank’s 2% target.

