Giovanna Ewbank reacts to Karina Bacchi’s indirect: It says a lot about her

Giovanna Ewbank reacted to Karina Bacchi’s comments about the way she defended her children by slapping a white woman, in Portugal, who had made racist insults directed at Titi and Bless.

The answer was in a publication by the influencer and journalist Maíra Azevedo, known as Tia Má.

“Oh people… who didn’t understand that KB [Karina Bacchi] What was that, controversy? She really wants to adjust to the conservative discourse and strengthen herself with this audience. Reposting it only makes it grow! And that is precisely what she hopes and desires.”

Karina Bacchi made reference to the episode with the children of Giovanna and Bruno Gagliasso on her YouTube podcast “Positively”, without mentioning the actress’s name.

She was also upset that Ewbank was elated for having confronted a white woman who had uttered racist abuses against her children and questioned her attitude.

On Twitter, Giovanna replied: “It’s method! And I almost replied, because it revolts when they interfere in how I defend my children”, declared the actress.

Karina Bacchi made a statement on her YouTube podcast called “Positively” Image: Playback / Youtube / Instagram

“But the fact that it bothers me more that I retaliated against racist aggression, shows how the violence that my children and Angolans suffered is ignored. It says much more about her and who agrees with her [do] what about me!”, concluded Ewbank.