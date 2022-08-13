Giving a wink, Geisy Arruda shows how butt almost opens her skirt: “Everything will burst”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/9uR30yVlMQI/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/9uR30yVlMQI/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/9uR30yVlMQI/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/9uR30yVlMQI” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Princess day! Geisy Arruda, writer of adult short stories, model and digital influencer, made the crowd happy by showing her new hair and also her look in a video published this Saturday morning (13).

+ Juliana Bonde sticks out her tongue, squats and butt ends up coming out: “Danadinho is big”

“When you go to the salon and find yourself on a Friday”, he wrote in the caption of the publication. In the video, Geisy Arruda poses with a lighter outfit, a skirt that fits tightly to her body to make all her volume and good shape more evident. Currently, the muse already has more than 4.5 million followers.

“Who is Melon Woman? In fact, both are perfect, but congratulations Geisy”, joked a fan in the comments field. “This woman is all amazing, what a bizarre body”, pointed out another one, with some fire emojis.

Geisy Arruda reveals that adult content is more profitable on the internet than posing naked

During an interview with Quem magazine, Geisy Arruda spoke more about her work with adult content. According to her, it is more profitable to publish adult content on subscription platforms than to pose nude.

“I bet on this market first, people were very afraid. But I breathe bitchiness. It’s my livelihood”, said Geisy Arruda. “It’s extra good money and it helps a lot. It’s like posing nude every week, only now it’s virtual.”

The muse still says that she manages to save well with her items: “I’m going on March 25th, I buy all the decorations. You have to be creative. I make themed photos and videos. I take care of all the photos myself, I don’t leave it in anyone’s hands”.

READ MORE ABOUT GEISY ARRUDA:

+ After making the bikini disappear in the volume, Geisy Arruda puts the camera under her butt: “Details”

+ Geisy Arruda sits in a bikini and thong ends up climbing into the intimate mark: “I exaggerated”

+ Geisy Arruda shows what happens when she ‘buries’ a PP thong