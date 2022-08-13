Glória Perez pays tribute to her daughter Daniella, who would have turned 52

posted on 08/12/2022 11:27



(credit: Instagram/Play)

This Thursday (11/8), the writer Glória Perez paid tribute to her daughter, Daniella Perez, who would be celebrating 52 years of age. In the publication made on the official Glória account on Instagram, a video shows chronologically the growth of the actress.





Daniella Perez was Gloria’s first child. The actress and dancer was born and lived in Rio de Janeiro and has always been dedicated to the arts. In 1992, she was on the rise in her acting career on the soap opera Body and soulin which she lived the young Yasmin, who won over viewers.

Released on July 21 of this year, by HBO Max, the documentary Brutal Pact tells the story of the crime that stopped the country. In 1992, Daniella was brutally murdered by actor and co-star, Guilherme de Pádua, and his wife, Paula Thomaz. Directed by Tatiana Issa, the material has testimonies from Glória and Raul Gazolla, the actress’s widower.



