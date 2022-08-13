Golden Ball reveals top 30 without Neymar and Messi, and with Vini Jr. and Casemiro

Brazilians Vinícius Junior and Casemiro, both from Real Madrid, and Fabinho, from Liverpool, are on the list of 30 nominees for the traditional 2022 Ballon d’Or award, organized by France Football magazine. The list was released this Friday (12), without the names of two of the biggest stars in world football: Neymar and Messi, who had a 2021/2022 season marked by frustrations at Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappe was nominated.

The Argentine was the winner in the two previous editions (2019 and 2021) and has five other victories (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015). Neymar, in turn, has never won, but has already placed third in 2015 and 2017. Despite the nomination of the Brazilian trio, there is no great hope that any of them will be awarded the honor.

The favorite to win the award is Karim Benzema, partner of Vini Jr. at Real Madrid and protagonist of the title campaign of the Merengue team in the last Champions League. The list also has names like Robert Lewandowski, ex-Bayern Munich and now at Barcelona. The Polish striker was second in last year’s Ballon d’Or and won the last two editions of The Best, FIFA’s best in the world award.

Second biggest winner of the French magazine award, with five wins, behind only Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo is among the 30 nominees. Champions of the main European tournament of the season, Real Madrid have more names on the list besides Vini Jr, Benzema and Casemiro, with defender Antonio Rüdiger, midfielder Luka Modric and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also among the nominees.

Norwegian phenomenon Erling Haaland, signed this season by Manchester City after shining for Borussia Dortmund, is another on the list. City, by the way, have more representatives. In addition to Kevin De Bruyne, a strong name to enter the top 3, Guardiola’s team had Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez in the top 30.

Hired by Dortmund to replace Haaland, striker Sebastien Haller is another who appears among France Football’s chosen ones. After an excellent season with Ajax, the 28-year-old barely arrived at the new club and had to be removed after being diagnosed with a malignant tumor in his testicle.

BEST GOALKEEPER

Brazil also has representatives in the fight for the Yashin Trophy, held by France Football magazine to elect the best goalkeeper of the season. Liverpool’s Alisson and Manchester City’s Ederson face off against Belgian Courtois (Real Madrid), Moroccan Bounou (Sevilla), Senegalese Mendy (Chelsea), Germany’s Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Neuer (Bayern Munich). , Slovenian Oblak (Atlético de Madrid) and French Lloris (Tottenham) and Maignan (Milan). (Status Content)

See the list of the 30 nominees:

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid/Germany)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/Portugal)

Casemiro (Real Madrid/Brazil)

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig/France)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United/Portugal)

Darwin Núñez (Liverpool/Uruguay)

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus/Serbia)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City/Norway)

Fabinho (Liverpool/Brazil)

Harry Kane (Tottenham/England)

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham/South Korea)

João Cancelo (Manchester City/Portugal)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich/Germany)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid/France)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City/Belgium)

Kylian Mbappé (PSG/France)

Luis Diaz (Liverpool/Colombia)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid/Croatia

Mike Maignan (Milan/France)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/Egypt)

Phil Foden (Manchester City/England)

Rafael Leão (Milan/Portugal)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City/Argentina)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona/Poland)

Sadio Mané (Bayern Munich/Senegal)

Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund/Ivory Coast)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid/Belgium)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool/England)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid/Brazil)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool/Netherlands)