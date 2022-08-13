Government negotiates to establish semiconductor factory in Brazil

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Government negotiates to establish semiconductor factory in Brazil 1 Views

The Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, announced that the government is negotiating with other countries and companies in the sector to install a semiconductor factory in Brazil. The statement was given on Thursday 11th, during a meeting with businessmen, at the 5G.BR event, in São Paulo.

According to the minister, technology giants Intel and Samsung signed a memorandum for the installation of a plant in Brazil dedicated to the production of semiconductors. The project should have partners from other countries, such as Japan and Finland.

“This is our goal. We want to form a partnership so that we are not dependent on other countries,” said the minister to West.

During a panel with representatives from Finland, Japan and the United States, Faria said that expanding production to other countries is an alternative so that the world is not dependent on technology, which is concentrated in Asia.

However, the minister highlighted that Brazil does not have enough manpower. “We have to prepare these professionals and we count on the help of the private sector as well,” said Faria.

Semiconductor and 5G factory in Brazil

The international seminar discussed the features of the fifth generation of mobile internet and the reflexes for various economic sectors. According to the federal government, by the end of August, 25 Brazilian capitals will have the service activated.

5G began operating in Brazil on July 5, in Brasília. Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, João Pessoa and São Paulo also already have the technology. Goiânia, Curitiba, Salvador and Rio de Janeiro should be the next Brazilian capitals to have the service activated.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

App with more than 5,000 downloads guarantees payments through PayPal, get to know

Nowadays, who wouldn’t want to make money online? Even more without having to make any …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved