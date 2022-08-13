Government negotiates to establish semiconductor factory in Brazil

The Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, announced that the government is negotiating with other countries and companies in the sector to install a semiconductor factory in Brazil. The statement was given on Thursday 11th, during a meeting with businessmen, at the 5G.BR event, in São Paulo.

According to the minister, technology giants Intel and Samsung signed a memorandum for the installation of a plant in Brazil dedicated to the production of semiconductors. The project should have partners from other countries, such as Japan and Finland.

“This is our goal. We want to form a partnership so that we are not dependent on other countries,” said the minister to West.

During a panel with representatives from Finland, Japan and the United States, Faria said that expanding production to other countries is an alternative so that the world is not dependent on technology, which is concentrated in Asia.

However, the minister highlighted that Brazil does not have enough manpower. “We have to prepare these professionals and we count on the help of the private sector as well,” said Faria.

Semiconductor and 5G factory in Brazil

The international seminar discussed the features of the fifth generation of mobile internet and the reflexes for various economic sectors. According to the federal government, by the end of August, 25 Brazilian capitals will have the service activated.

5G began operating in Brazil on July 5, in Brasília. Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, João Pessoa and São Paulo also already have the technology. Goiânia, Curitiba, Salvador and Rio de Janeiro should be the next Brazilian capitals to have the service activated.