Government plan: Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) | Federal District Elections 2022

With 72 pages, the document lists a series of measures that the governor intends to adopt if he is elected to Buriti in October. Among them are the expansion of militarized schools, construction of health units and expansion of the subway.

Altogether, the candidate’s government plan is organized into 20 strategic axes. Check out the proposals presented by the panel:

The governor’s proposal provides for an expansion of the urban monitoring system, of the Remote Monitoring Centers (CMR’s), and of other security devices in force in the capital. In addition, Ibaneis intends to create a surveillance system in rural areas of the Federal District.

The document also brings the creation of the Orfãos do Feminicide Program, which provides for the implementation of public policies for children and adolescents who have lost their mothers in cases of violence against women. In another project, the governor creates the Citizen Security in Schools program, which “promotes a culture of peace” in public education units, integrating the school community and public safety networks.

Ibaneis also defined actions to reduce crime, such as intensifying the fight against property crimes in commercial establishments. Another point is to increase investments in actions to combat gender crimes.

The Ibaneis plan provides for the expansion of educational services for children up to 3 years old. The proposal also guarantees the offer of enrollment for students close to the residence or work of those responsible.

The educational agenda also includes adequate care for students who need special education and the expansion of shared management schools. According to the plan, there will be 40 militarized schools by the end of 2026.

Ibaneis also promised to increase vacancies in the public network, through the construction of new schools in regions such as Recanto das Emas, Estrutural, Itapoã, Paranoá, São Sebastião and Santa Maria. Access to digital technologies in teaching units is also included in the project.

Ibaneis proposes “overcoming socioeconomic barriers, so that health services and information reach the entire population”. For this, his plan provides, for example, to reduce waiting lines and the time for specialized care and diagnoses.

The document also brings topics focused on women’s health, such as promoting breastfeeding, encouraging normal childbirth and expanding care, with the reception of a multidisciplinary team, for cases of violence against women. The construction of new health units, such as emergency care units (UPAs) and regional hospitals are also in the document.

The Ibaneis government plan provides for the expansion of the subway to Gama, Santa Maria, Riacho Fundo, Recanto das Emas, Núcleo Bandeirante, Candangolândia and Cruzeiro. In addition, the proposal provides for preparing the DF with a rail transport network, to be implemented over the next 20 years.

Other metro expansions, such as a line to Asa Norte, are also on the agenda. The governor also intends to “transform” the Plano Piloto Bus Station and leave the terminal “with an airport standard”. Implementation of cycle paths, construction of footbridges and increase of the shared bicycle system are also in the proposal.

The governor intends to promote the urban, environmental and land tenure regularization of areas of social interest established in the Master Plan for Territorial Planning (PDOT) and in specific legislation. The creation of differentiated financing lines of credit for the acquisition and renovation of real estate is also in the proposal.

Another point, the plan is to offer housing, mainly for the population with a family income of up to five minimum wages. In addition, the governor foresees the creation of new neighborhoods in regions such as Vicente Pires, Recanto das Emas and Sobradinho.

Ibaneis’ proposal provides for the implementation of the Incentiva DF program, aimed at teenagers between 15 and 18 years old, which provides “social autonomy. In addition, the plan suggests the creation of a center at Estrutural to assist the elderly in situations of social vulnerability .

The expansion of community restaurants and the improvement in the granting of social benefits, to prevent fraud, are also on the agenda. The governor intends to prioritize the food and nutrition security policy, focusing on the Prato Cheio program.

Ibaneis plans to prioritize the payment of precatories according to the plans formed between the Executive and the Judiciary. In addition, the governor wants to encourage the return of companies that left the capital.

The plan also establishes an increase in fundraising from federal parliamentary amendments and voluntary transfers from the Union through “continuous articulation with the bench of federal deputies and senators from the Federal District, in addition to ministries and the presidency. Another point of the plan is to formulate , implement and disseminate the developmental fiscal policy, “that encourages the expansion of GDP and the reduction of bureaucracy, with a focus on attracting national and international investments”.

Urban development, sustainability and resilience

The governor proposes a review of the PDOT, incorporating new themes and approaches. In addition, Ibaneis plans to review the Land Use and Occupancy Law (Luos) and promote the revitalization and requalification of public spaces.

The government plan brings guidelines such as the improvement of urban inspection to curb irregular occupations and constructions. Another point addressed is the “debureaucratization and simplification” of approval of architectural projects, land subdivision and land tenure regularization.

One of the proposals is to universalize the supply of water and urban sanitation and the expansion of services in rural areas. One of the governor’s agendas is to establish a policy to encourage the reuse and capture of rainwater.

Improvements to the Santa Maria and Descoberto dams are also on the agenda. In addition, the construction of new reservoirs in the Greater Colorado region is also included in the planning.

In terms of electricity, Ibaneis wants to replace all public lighting in the capital with LED lamps. In addition to lighting crosswalks is another point addressed in the project.

Professional qualification and encouragement of female participation in the job market are among the governor’s proposals. In addition, development actions, such as valuing vulnerable groups and minorities, are on the candidate’s agenda.

The governor wants to promote professional guidance for medical education students, with a focus on their first job, and enable the formalization of enterprises that operate in an informal way. Another point of the plan is the development of qualification and promotion policies in favor of delivery transport application workers, vehicle washers and keepers and collectors.

The government plan also promises investment in: rural infrastructure; family farming; commercialization and supply of cities; agricultural defense, quality and food safety; territorial and agrarian issues; social issues and innovation and rural entrepreneurship and environment.

Regularization, licensing, production flow and better roads are on the governor’s agenda. Organic production and soil and water conservation, in addition to investment in rural credit, are part of the project.

Ibaneis intends to implement the “carbon neutral plan”, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the Federal District by 25%, by 2025, and by 37.4%, by 2030. To this end, the governor intends to invest in expanding of the subway and stimulate the fleet powered by biofuels.

Installation of photovoltaic plants and strengthening the fire prevention plan are on the environment agenda. The creation of conservation units in the DF and expanding the service of the Public Veterinary Hospital (HVET) are also part of the plan.

Ibaneis also promises to invest in public policies for people with disabilities, such as creating a service to supply adapted bicycles and handbikes in parks and leisure places in the capital. There is also a program in the plan that provides for the loan of wheelchairs, showers, walkers and other equipment to help with locomotion.

Another proposal is to create service centers for people with disabilities in different regions of the capital, which will meet specific demands and direct to existing support programs. The plan also provides for the distribution of canes for the blind and provides cement for the guide dog service.

Public policies for women

The governor plans to create campaigns and direct assistance to reduce the numbers of violence against women. Among the actions, Ibaneis wants to create new units of the Casa da Mulher Brasileira and the Specialized Centers for Assistance to Women (Ceam).

The plan also provides for actions to bring public services to women living in the countryside. In addition, the government plan proposes to implement a program aimed at training women in leadership throughout the capital.

Ibaneis plans to create a district registry of information for the protection of children and youth. The governor still wants to include young people in cultural projects and guarantee free tickets to events in this niche.

The plan also provides for the creation of a program to disseminate photographs of missing youths, aged 15 to 29, on the websites, applications and social networks of public agencies and GDF concessionaires.

The document says that the complete reopening of the National Theater is a priority. In addition, there is the intention to professionalize and modernize the management of Cine Brasília

Ibaneis intends to invest in the creative economy. One of the initiatives is to create a talent bank of cultural professionals, where 30% of the technical files of projects promoted with public resources must be composed by these workers.

Another initiative is the creation of the Cultural Management course at the Universidade do DF. The project also includes the renovation of several monuments, such as the Living Museum of Candanga History and the Fazendinha Complex, in Vila Paranoá.

Ibaneis wants to revitalize deteriorated public areas to promote leisure. In addition, the governor intends to encourage the practice of non-polluting sports on Lake Paranoá and support sports in parks and conservation units, such as hiking, trails, adventure sports and extreme sports.

The expansion of Olympic and Paralympic centers are also on the agenda. The plan also provides for the creation of a register of students from the public school system, to identify potential talents that can represent the capital in international competitions.

The government plan provides for the implementation of an official calendar of tourist events in the capital. The document says that the government will support the holding of technical, cultural, sporting, agricultural and livestock events and other segments.

Another point of the project is to create mechanisms to strengthen and promote cultural and technical festivals. The promotion of religious events with tourist reach is also on the agenda.

Ibaneis also intends to revitalize the tourist service centers and map and expand the number of tourist service providers in the DF. Another initiative foreseen in the plan is to create a platform and application for mobile devices in order to promote the destination Brasília.

The strengthening of the 5G system and the creation of several applications that provide access to Executive services are some of the government’s plans. Among them is the online enrollment, which provides for student registration and verification of vacancies in public schools.

In addition, it is planned to expand the use of applications in the health area. One of the goals is to encourage telemedicine through SUS.

Economic development

There are a series of investments foreseen in the government plan, such as improving the infrastructure of the JK Hub and other development areas. In addition, Ibaneis wants to create a center for trade and services in the capital.

Another agenda is to promote training actions for local entrepreneurs and encourage entrepreneurship in the DF. One of the incentives provided for is the construction of photovoltaic power plants in rural areas of the capital.