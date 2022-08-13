Grêmio has embezzlement against CRB in the Brasileirão Serie B; see lineup

Credit: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

Grêmio continues on the mission of chasing the leader Cruzeiro in the Brasileirão Serie B. After the victory over Operário by 5 to 1, the gaucho team now faces CRB, this Saturday (13), at 8:30 pm (GMT), in a game valid for the 24th round of the competition, at the Rei Pelé Stadium, in Alagoas.

With a gala performance by Diego Souza in the last match, with a goal and an assist, Grêmio must also count on Elkeson, who was one of the main players of the match. He even scored two goals in the second half of the match against Operário.

Now, against Operário, Grêmio should have the full team in the Brasileirão Serie B match and coach Roger Machado should even use Pedro Geromel, even if hanging. Still, the defender has already reached 30 games for Tricolor Gaúcho this season and has been one of the commander’s ‘trusted men’.

Probable lineup of Grêmio against Operário in the Brasileirão Serie B

For the 24th round match of the Brasileirão Serie B, coach Roger Machado should enter the lineup with Brenno in goal, Rodrigo Ferreira, Pedro Geromel, Bruno Alves and Diogo Barbosa; Villasanti, Lucas Leiva (Bitello), Campaz, Biel, Guilherme and Diego Souza.

Left-back Nicolas, suspended after receiving the 3rd yellow card against Operário, does not play against CRB. Instead, Roger Machado will go with Diogo Barbosa. Also, Kannemann, defender, and Ferreira, forward, do not play because they are recovering from injury.

Currently, Grêmio, in the 23 games played in the Brasileirão Série B, has secured 11 wins, 10 draws and only 2 losses, one less than the leader Cruzeiro. Also, Tricolor Gaúcho currently has the second best attack in the competition, with 28 goals, 1 behind the tournament leader. And, in a crescent, the team has the best defense with only 9 goals conceded.