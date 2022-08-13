Grupo Mateus (GMAT3) has a new CEO and the founder goes to the presidency of the board; stocks soar on B3 after balance

The entrepreneur Ilson Mateusfounder of Mateus Group (GMAT3), will leave the command of the supermarket chain that operates in the North and Northeast regions.

The ex-garimpeiro and controller of the network goes to the presidency of the board of directors of the company, which went public in B3 in 2020.

Who will sit in the CEO chair in place of Ilson Mateus is precisely the current chairman of the network’s board, Jesuíno Martins Borges Filho.

Currently, the executive accumulates the position of director and commercial and operations vice president of Grupo Mateus. With the change, Jesuíno leaves his previous positions, but remains a member of the board.

In a brief history, Jesuíno started his career at the Mateus group in 1997, as an administrative assistant, and has already worked in various sectors of the company, such as marketing, sales, retail and wholesale.

Grupo Mateus will also have a new vice president of finance and director of investor relations. The company brought in Tulio José Pitol de Queiroz, who worked in the Guararapes-Riachuelo Group.

Finally, the change already has a date set to take place: August 22.

Grupo Mateus: GMAT3 shares soar after 2Q balance

The changes at the top level of Grupo Mateus came out along with the balance of the second quarter. The supermarket chain recorded a net profit of BRL 264 million, an increase of 38.6% compared to the same period in 2021.

In addition, the company’s revenues totaled R$ 5.2 billion between April and June, which represents an increase of 39.7% over the previous year.

Finally, Ebtida (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was R$357.3 million in the second quarter, up 43.8% in one year.

The market reacted with euphoria to the numbers. The shares of Grupo Mateus (GMAT3) soared 14.16% this Friday. But in the accumulated of the year the papers still accumulate a low of the order of 7%.

SEE ALSO: MAGAZINE LUIZA (MGLU3) RESULTS SHOULD DISAPPOINT? I US economic hurricane: has the RECESSION arrived?