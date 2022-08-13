Guilherme de Padua denies that he had lunch with Bolsonaro

Guilherme de Pádua, convicted of murdering actress Daniella Perez, denied that he and his wife, Juliana Lacerda, had lunch with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, in Belo Horizonte (MG).

Pádua manifested itself after gaining repercussion in the press a photo in which Juliana appears next to Michelle, during a service at the Lagoinha Baptist Church, in the capital of Minas Gerais, on the 7th. That day, the first lady and the president were at the religious ceremony .

Through a video on social media, Guilherme de Pádua accused the press of “lying” about lunch, stated that he didn’t even participate in the cult, and claimed that his wife stood in line to take a picture with Michelle, who she is. “fan”.

“My wife went to the service, went to congratulate Pastor Márcio because he is a pastor who has a very big differential in Brazil, who welcomes all people as he did with me […] When she went there was a line of admirers of the First Lady, my wife goes in that line without anyone knowing who she is, without the First Lady imagining who she is, and she takes a picture, like a fan, after that she sends this photo for the father, the proud father sends [a imagem] for relatives, and now it falls into the hands of the press”, he declared.

According to Padua, since HBO Max’s documentary “Brutal Pact: The Assassination of Daniella Perez” premiered, he has “kept quiet because it has been a difficult phase” in his life, due to the success of the production, which has returned to the crime that shocked the country into the spotlight again.

Juliana says Michelle doesn’t know who she is

Like Guilherme de Pádua, Juliana Lacerda also published a video to comment on the photo, and stated that Michelle Bolsonaro “didn’t even know” who she was when she took the photo.

“I never exchanged a single word with her. Never really. She didn’t even know who I was. She just went there, kind that she is, an extremely simple person, a woman of God, because I’m a fan, and she took this picture with me , as [com] everyone there in that line, in this celebration. It was just that,” he declared.

At the service last Sunday, Michelle stated that “Planalto has already been “consecrated to demons.” The clothes worn by the first lady at the event are similar to those in the photo with Juliana Lacerda.

Michelle also commented on a publication that Gloria Perez, mother of the actress, made yesterday in honor of her daughter’s birthday.

Series recalled crime committed 30 years ago

Guilherme de Padua has returned to the center of public debate after the premiere of HBO Max’s series Brutal Pact: The Assassination of Daniella Perez. The production, which premiered on July 21, detailed how the actress was murdered by the then-actor and his wife at the time, Paula Thomaz – now Paula Peixoto.

Guilherme de Padua claimed to have watched the series and said that the production was “partial”. In an interview with Splash, directors Tatiana Issa and Guto Barra explained that the project did not want to give space to listen to the two who were convicted of the crime five years after the actress’ death, and are currently free.

“Over the years, they had a lot of space in the press. They offered different versions that were changing. There were even situations where they promised to ‘tell what was never told’, but nothing happened. We are a documentary, it’s different from journalism”, said Guto Barra.