Hapvida (HAPV3): stock soars 17% with signs of a turnaround in the 2nd quarter, reinforcing optimism; BofA raises recommendation

The share of the health plan operator Hapvida (HAPV3) has experienced strong emotions on the stock exchange in post-earnings sessions. After the release of the results for the first quarter of 2022, in May, the shares tumbled almost 17%, with analysts seeing the numbers as disappointing, weak and still without showing the positive impact of the acquisitions (notreDame, notably).

However, in this post-disclosure of the second quarter of 2022, the story is quite different. HAPV3 shares jumped 16.97%, at R$7.72 after the data between April and June of this year were revealed.

Rafael Barros, an analyst at XP, highlights that the company presented positive results in 2Q22, with adjusted net income of R$ 241 million, but with the biggest positive highlights for the net additions of 139 thousand health plans and the reduction of 2.6 percentage points (pp) in the loss ratio in the quarterly comparison.

Bank of America raised the asset’s recommendation from neutral to buy after the balance sheet. Analysts pointed out that the strong results for the quarter bolstered confidence after a “long winter”, with the worst behind and claims data in opposite directions to its peers showing the strength of the business model.

The net additions of the health plan portfolio reversed the negative trend observed in the last earnings releases, comprising 529 thousand gross additions, 11 thousand contract reductions and 379 thousand cancellations. “In addition, it is worth noting that the acquisitions of HB, Smile and Plamed have not yet been closed, and should add another 209,000 beneficiaries to the company’s health plan portfolio”, points out Barros.

The cash loss ratio decreased 3.5 pp in the annual comparison on a pro-forma basis (-2.6 pp on a quarterly basis), reaching 72.3%. According to the company, the loss ratio was affected by some non-recurring events with a total effect of 3.9 pp: (i) 1 pp of costs related to Covid-19, (ii) 1.9 pp of the higher loss ratio of the acquired companies, and (iii) 1 pp of the negative price readjustment of individual plans.

“In our opinion, the effect related to the acquired companies may persist in Hapvida’s results, delaying the return of the company’s loss ratio to historical levels”, evaluates XP.

On the negative side, expenses increased relative to revenues (both on an annual and quarterly basis), in part due to the merger between Hapvida and NotreDame.

Itaú BBA highlights Hapvida’s beneficiary base growing again, with better trends in organic additions combined with revenue synergies already being captured. Its loss ratio, which dropped significantly in a quarter in which the profitability of all other operators deteriorated due to the recovery of elective procedures, evidences, in the analysts’ view, the cost efficiency of the verticalized model.

Credit Suisse reinforces that Hapvida showed the first signs of recovery in organic growth with net additions data. However, analysts point out that gross margin remains under pressure, as tickets are below inflation, while costs and expenses evolve.

“In this context, our analysts believe that the reversal of claims ratios may take a few quarters, as they depend on ticket adjustments to compensate for claims pressured by inflation and utilization”, he evaluates.

On the other hand, analysts note that competition may lose strength as the industry has been operating on low margins for some time.

“Some competitors are already showing signs of weakness, failing to meet capital requirements (eg Unimed Rio). As such, Hapvida is well positioned to win customers and retrieve tickets. The company has a lot of financial strength in a regulated sector, and vertical integration allows it to sustainably compete on lower tickets, a scale advantage that is not easily replicated”, points out Credit.

Following the results, market analysts reiterated a positive recommendation for the stock.

“We expect that in the coming quarters both net additions and average tickets will gain strength, the loss ratio will decrease and synergies from the merger between Hapvida and GNDI will begin to appear, improving results. Therefore, our vision for action is positive based on the medium-term perspectives”, highlights XP. In a conference call, Hapvida executives highlighted the full recovery of the average ticket, which should occur between the fourth quarter of this year and the first of 2023.

Credit has an outperform recommendation (above market average performance, equivalent to buying) for HAPV3 with a target price of BRL 9.50, or an upside potential of 44% compared to the previous day’s close. Itaú BBA’s stock recommendation is also outperform, with a target price of R$10 (51.5% upside potential compared to Thursday’s closing price). BofA, now also with a buy recommendation, has a target price of R$10 for the assets.

celebrated indicators

Irlau Machado, co-president of Hapvida, celebrated the improvement in several of the company’s financial indicators in a conference call with analysts about the 2Q22 results. Data related to Covid-19 is a good thermometer to show the safe route the company seems to be walking.

The company reported, for example, that the loss ratio related to Covid dropped in 2Q22. Expenses with the so-called Covid-19 cost were R$ 63 million, from 3.7% in 1Q22 to 1% in 2Q22 of claims, due to the lower complexity of cases, leading to a significant reduction in hospitalizations.

In the volume of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus, there was a reduction of 96.1% in 2Q22 compared to 2Q21, when the second wave of the pandemic was at its height. According to the company, there were also lower expenses with personnel, materials and medicines, location and operation, third-party services in the own network and costs with the accredited network in the fight against Covid-19: R$ 28.1 million in 2Q22 against R$ 153.5 million in 2Q21.

Loss ratio reduction

Organic growth and loss ratio control were highlighted by Irlau Machado regarding the results in 2Q22. The numbers of health plans, for example, grew 9.9% compared to the same period last year. In the same comparison, dental plans advanced 2.2%. Plan cancellations also showed an important reduction, and delinquency is stable.

As for the loss ratio, the drop to 72.3% is close to the company’s historical level, which is below 70%. “We are pretty sure of our way,” he said.

In the conference call, the executives also reported on the readjustments in the health plans started in May, which, as a result, improves the loss ratio. The accident rate is measured by the relationship between the number of procedures accessed by the user and the amount paid by the health plan. The company mentioned in the conversation with analysts that 55% of the revenue is already guaranteed until April 2023 through these price adjustments.

Machado believes that in the last quarter of the year and the first quarter of 2023, another index that will be very close to the recomposition is the average ticket. The average ticket was -0.8% in health plans in 2Q22, compared to 2Q21, but compared to the first three months of the year, the number was 0.2% better. The company attributes the still negative index to the fact of economic instability verified in the last two years.

Hapvida is also continuing the integration work with the Notredame Intermédica Group, whose business combination was closed at the beginning of the year. According to the company, hundreds of initiatives and action plans have already been mapped out during this period to disseminate best practices and capture synergies between the companies.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

related