Has 5G arrived in your city? Learn how to check new network coverage

The arrival of 5G internet was full of expectations. The fifth generation of mobile internet promises less jitter and more speed. With so many benefits, what everyone wants to know is when the new network will become available in other regions of the country, as it is slowly spreading. See if 5G has arrived in your city.

Read more: Cell phones that support 5G reach the 82 mark

In addition to users as a whole, 5G should greatly impact different sectors, such as the industry. For this reason, in addition to the gains in constant use for different activities, the fifth generation of mobile internet can become an ally in the generation of new jobs and in the increase in the productivity of some companies.

Is 5G available in your city?

5G has been in Brazil for just over a month. Brasília was the first capital to receive the signal, but now mobile internet is also present in Porto Alegre, João Pessoa, Belo Horizonte and São Paulo. Unfortunately, not everyone can access it, because in addition to the 5G antenna being necessary for this, each person’s cell phone also needs to be compatible with that technology.

According to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), the antennas must be installed in all 27 Brazilian capitals by September 29. The next to receive coverage should be Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, Salvador and Goiânia.

Despite this, for all Brazilian cities to have the antennas, the deadline is much longer. The connection should only be available in all municipalities with more than 30 thousand inhabitants in the year 2029.

The Ookla Speedtest application created a kind of map that indicates the types of connections present in each place. To use the service, just download the app on your cell phone and check the information. 5G is indicated by the blue color. Anyone who downloads the app will soon notice that the roof appears in very few places in Brazil.

If you are in doubt about compatible devices, see the list below:

iPhone SE;

iPhone 12;

iPhone 12: mini, Pro, Pro Max;

iPhone 13;

Iphone 13: mini, Pro, Pro Max.

ROG Phone: 5, 5s and 5s pro;

Zenfone: 8 and 8 Flip.

Edge 20, 30 and 30 Pro 5G;

Moto: G200 5G, G62 and G82.

Nokia G50.

A52s 5G, A73 5G, A53 5G, A33 5G and M53 5G;

S21: 5G, +5G, Ultra 5G and FE;

S22: 5G, +5G and Ultra 5G;

Z Fold 3 5G and Z Flip 3 5G.

Poco: M3 Pro 5G, M4 Pro 5G and X4 Pro 5G;

Redmi Note: 10 5G and 11 Pro 5G;

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE;

Xiaomi 12 and 12 Lite.