Health plan will rise with new nursing floor. Prepare your pocket!

Associations of hospitals and health plans met with the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) this week to inform the agency that the new law on the nursing floor will generate transfer of costs in the sector, with a possible impact on the final consumer.

According to the representatives of the entities that participated in the meeting, there is no budget provisioned for these costs to be absorbed. With this, the transfer to operators and consumers will be inevitable, according to them.

READ TOO:

>> Things you pay for that you never have to pay again; there will be money left!

>> Cloudy water affects water supply in 19 districts of Curitiba and region

Based on the calculations that led to the ANS, the estimate is that the impact will reach R$ 16 billion in the public and private sectors.

Sanctioned by Bolsonaro this month, the law sets a minimum wage of R$4,750 for nurses. Nursing technicians must receive 70% of this amount. Assistants and midwives earn 50%.

Paulo Rebello, director-president of ANS, also expressed concern about the scenario, according to the agency.

“The impact that may have on the sector is also concerned if PL 2033, which deals with the list of health procedures and events, is approved by the Senate in the way that it was approved by the Chamber of Deputies”, says the regulatory body in a note.

“The account became unsustainable, and the ANS will end up having to consider this in the calculations of the annual readjustment release”, says Marcos Ottoni, legal director of CNSaúde (National Health Confederation), one of the entities that participated in the meeting with ANS .