Hebe Camargo’s son says he didn’t get a millionaire inheritance

Marcello Camargo, 57, son of presenter Hebe Camargo, said that, contrary to what many believe, he did not receive a millionaire fortune from his mother, who died in 2012, aged 83, as a result of cardiac arrest.

In an interview with Joanna Maria’s YouTube channel, Marcello reported that, although it was reported that Hebe would have left an inheritance valued at R$ 60 million, to be divided between him and the communicator’s manager, Cláudio Pessutti (1950 – 2021), this is not true. Camargo admits that, yes, he received an inheritance from his mother, but by no means such a large amount.

“This is all a legend. Where is all this inheritance? If anyone finds it, I’ll share it! There is no such inheritance”, he declared, stressing that he leads a simple life, as he is “more humble and modest”.

“I have an income that she left, obviously, but nothing crazy. I’m not going to New York. [EUA] direct, for example. The last time I traveled was in 2014. People think I was swimming in money. My mother invested everything in her house,” she added.

In the interview, Marcello Camargo said that his mother invested a lot of money to make the mansion in Morumbi comfortable and to her liking, but that it is now “very difficult” to sell the property.

Currently, Camargo lives in Santa Fé do Sul, a city located in the interior of São Paulo, in a house that “is good, but not that big”.