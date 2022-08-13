here’s what to do if you haven’t received yours

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

If you declare Income Tax, you have certainly heard the expression “fine mesh”. That is, when there are inconsistencies with the data that you declared and that the Revenue has.

This is because the Revenue cross-checks the information provided by various entities with its own, and if there is anything different, an investigation is carried out to resolve the issue. So, if you still haven’t received your Income Tax reconstitution, you may have fallen into the fine mesh too.

Didn’t get your income tax refund? Could be the fine mesh

Thus, the best way to avoid this is to file your income tax return in advance and correctly. This allows the IRS to notify you as soon as possible if there are inconsistencies, and for you to resolve the situation, usually with a rectification.

So, if for some reason you fall into the fine mesh, it is best to understand what the error was and make the correction with the Federal Revenue. That’s why so many people seek help from an accountant or professional specialist in this process. Because this helps to avoid errors when declaring.

Finally, if you still haven’t received your tax refund, the best thing to do is talk to your accountant or go to the Revenue website. This will allow you to check if there are any issues to be resolved. If you decide to ignore the IRS, you may end up paying a fine of up to 37.5% of the amount owed. In addition, it is impossible to withdraw the refund.

So, if you have not received the Income Tax refund, access the Federal Revenue website, go to the My Income Tax option, and access the Income Tax processing statement. There, you can check all the information, including the reason why your statement was detained.

