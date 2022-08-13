Hogwarts Legacy is delayed to 2023, but gets a release date

The awaited game Hogwarts Legacy, which takes place in the Harry Potter universe, has suffered a delay. However, the game already has a release date set.

Previously scheduled to arrive at the end of 2022, the game will now be available on February 10, 2023. The news was released on the game’s social networks, accompanied by a disclosure image and a message from the developers.

“The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best gaming experience possible.”

No release date on Switch

The February 10, 2023 release is for PC and Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4 and PS5 consoles. While the game is confirmed on Nintendo Switch, Portkey Games, in charge of production, did not reveal an arrival date for the title for the device.

According to the statement, the release date of Hogwarts Legacy for Nintendo Switch will be revealed at a later date. While more news doesn’t arrive, check out one of the game’s promotional videos, which showed more details about the castle.

