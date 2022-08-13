Hogwarts Legacy premiere date revealed for 2023

Good news and bad news for those looking forward to the arrival of Hogwarts Legacy. The game that addresses the Harry Potter universe had its release date revealed: February 10, 2023. With that, the title ended up being postponed, as it was previously scheduled for the end of 2022.

The news was revealed through the game’s official Twitter profile. The publication also mentions that the team needs more time to deliver the best possible experience. In addition, the release date for the Nintendo Switch port remains undefined.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. pic.twitter.com/zh0EsOvDb7 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) August 12, 2022

On some occasions in the past, WB Games has stated that the title would arrive in 2022. Interestingly, a few days ago Kinda Funny, a famous gaming channel, suggested that developers and publishers were “running away” from the God of War Ragnarök premiere window. , this scheduled for November 9. Before, it is worth mentioning, Hogwarts Legacy would come “at the end of 2022”.

Hogwarts Legacy Scene Shows Hippogriff in Trouble

As Avalanche Software prepares the game for February 2023, fans continue to get little tastes of the in-game content. Recently, the company revealed a scene, where a hippogriff appears in trouble. Watch here!