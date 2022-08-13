How do I know if I will receive the Pix Trucker?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

To receive the Pix Caminhoneiro in the amount of BRL 1,000, which will cover self-employed truck drivers, the professional must be registered in the system of the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) by May 31 of this year.

In this way, some truck drivers may not remember if they are registered in the system or not. However, it is possible to check if it is part of the list without leaving home. Just access the website that will direct you to the public consultation home page. Thus, you must enter the number of the National Registry of Road Cargo Carriers (RNTRC) and the CPF and carry out the verification.

Record

The RNTRC is a mandatory registration within the ANTT. In summary, all truck drivers who work with Autonomous Cargo Transport (TAC) must have an active profile. Thus, this rule also applies to other groups, such as:

Road Cargo Transport Company – ETC;

Road Cargo Transport Cooperative – CTC;

MEI Truck Driver must also apply, opting for the TAC category.

In addition, it is also possible to consult the situation of the truck driver by location, or by vehicle. However, even if the professional is registered, it is necessary to wait for the selection process of the Ministry of Infrastructure. According to the Federal Government, the forecast is that 900,000 truck drivers will be covered by the program.

Will the new PEC set Aid Brasil at R$ 600?

Therefore, Dataprev will analyze all the information provided by ANTT and select the professionals.

In short, those who were not registered with ANTT until May 31 have no chance of receiving the benefit. The truck driver who is on the list will have a chance to be selected. However, the government has not yet released the names of the selected professionals.

Pix Trucker Calendar – August

In summary, a total of 6 installments of R$ 1 thousand will be transferred to truck drivers, ending in December. In August, 2 transfers will be made.

Portion Payday 1st installment august 9 2nd installment august 9 3rd installment September 24 4th installment October, 22 5th installment November 26th 6th installment December 17th Source: Ministry of Labor and Welfare

