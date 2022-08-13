How New Government Spending and Tax Cuts Leave the Central Bank Isolated in Fighting Inflation | Keeping an eye on the budget

In an attempt to stimulate the economy on the eve of the election, the Executive and Legislative powers resorted to tax reductions and put the country in a state of emergency to boost and expand social benefits, without fiscal counterparts.

1 of 2 Keeping an Eye on the Budget — Photo: Arte/g1 Keeping an Eye on the Budget — Photo: Arte/g1

In all, the main measures adopted in 2022 should total R$ 102.4 billion by the end of this year, according to a survey by Credit Suisse bank.

BC increases interest to 13.75% per year: what is the Selic rate and how does it affect people

Leader in the world ranking of real interest, Brazil has more than double the rate of the 2nd place

On the revenue side, tax reductions covered fuel, electricity, telecommunications and public transport. On the expense side, the country increased spending with the new value of Auxílio Brasil and Vale gas, in addition to creating benefits for truck drivers and taxi drivers. See art for more details.

2 of 2 Fiscal stimulus — Photo: Luisa Blanco and Elcio Horiuchi/Arte g1 Fiscal stimulus — Photo: Luisa Blanco and Elcio Horiuchi/Arte g1

In practice, what economists say is that current fiscal (tax) policy is in conflict with monetary (interest) policy.

By raising the basic interest rate (Selic), the Central Bank tries to cool down the economy, making credit for families and companies more expensive and, consequently, inhibiting consumption.

The moment the economic team decides to inject resources into economic activity, it encourages society to spend more. In other words, the rise in the Selic ends up having part of its effect cancelled.

“When there is a stimulus in demand, in an environment of high inflation and with the Central Bank raising interest rates, it is as if the BC is tightening the brakes, but the government is accelerating, with inflationary impulses”, says the bank’s chief economist. Credit Suisse, Solange Srour.

“As a fiscal stimulus, the Central Bank has to treat it as an inflationary risk, and what is the impact of that? It is that interest rates will stay high for longer, because inflation will stay high for longer. is being very efficient, because another side of the economy is being stimulated”, he adds.

From March of last year until the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), held last week, the interest rate rose from 2% to 13.75% per year, but the effect of monetary tightening on inflation has not been the expected.

Despite the rise in the Selic rate, the country must fail to meet the inflation target for three years.

In 2021, the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) rose 10.06%, well above the ceiling of that year’s target, which was 5.25%. And even with the recent tax reduction measures, the target overflow should be repeated in 2022 and 2023, according to the latest projections of the Central Bank’s Focus report.

“If at a given moment, like now, monetary policy is being contractionary, aiming to bring inflation down, there is a conflict whether the fiscal side is expansionist”, says José Júlio Senna, head of the Center for Monetary Studies at the Brazilian Institute of Economics. , from Fundação Getúlio Vargas (Ibre/FGV).

In the statement released last week, the Copom once again highlighted the risk linked to public accounts. He said that “the possibility that fiscal measures to stimulate demand will become permanent accentuates the upside risks for the inflationary scenario”. At the time, the committee left the door open for another increase in the Selic rate at the next meeting, in September.

‘The Selic rate is indicating an intention to cool down the economy’, says economist

The influence of fiscal policy

There are three channels that lead fiscal policy to have an impact on inflation. Understand each of them:

Economic activity. With more money in hand and in circulation in the economy, people tend to spend more, which heats up economic activity and, consequently, encourages high inflation.

“Of course, fiscal measures that aim to benefit the less favored make perfect sense and are absolutely legitimate. The care that needs to be taken, however, is that, when implementing programs of this nature, we have a minimum of security that other expenses will be contained. And that’s not what’s happening”, says Senna.

Financial assets. The worsening of public accounts, with excess spending, makes the risk perception of investors in relation to Brazil worse, leading to an increase in the so-called risk premium. In other words, investors demand a higher return to invest their resources in Brazil.

“And when this risk premium increases, one of the effects is a depreciation of the national currency. The real loses value. This makes the prices of various types of goods more expensive and, therefore, harms inflation”, says the economist.

Expectations. The deterioration of fiscal rules also blurs the view of financial agents in relation to the future of public accounts, especially because in recent years there have been successive changes in the spending ceiling, the country’s main fiscal anchor.

In the Bolsonaro government, five changes have already been made to the ceiling. The last one came with the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) called Kamikaze, which instituted a state of emergency in the country to open space – outside the ceiling – of more than R$ 40 billion and guarantee, for example, the new value of the Brazil Aid.

“The fiscal rule was changed very easily in Brazil, and you lost the fiscal framework. When that framework is lost, inflation expectations go up,” says Solange of Credit Suisse.

With Electoral PEC, spending ceiling undergoes 5th change in Bolsonaro government

External environment and institutional uncertainty

The uncertainty with fiscal policy comes at a delicate moment, in which there are both external and internal pressures.

on the global stage, the rise in commodities and problems in production chains triggered a process of rising prices in the main economies. In the United States, the central bank of the country had to promote sharp hikes in interest rates in an attempt to hold prices.

US central bank raises interest rates for fourth time this year

on the local scene, in recent months, the country has been dealing with a series of institutional conflicts, with attacks on the democratic regime and the electoral process. All this, according to economists, also contributes to reinforcing the environment of uncertainty, alienating investors.