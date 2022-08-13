How to prevent or reverse sudden weight gain







Among the main reasons for weight gain sudden, the first cause is usually some hormonal change. Whether due to hypothyroidism or some disease with excess cortisol, sedentary lifestyle, slowed metabolism, or even a period of extreme anxiety, in which the person begins to eat uncontrollably, often without realizing it. All these can be justifications for the extra pounds on the scale.

Endocrinologist Dr. Gabriela Iervolino, titled by the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology, explains that there are three basic pillars for weight loss. These are: hormonal balance, balanced diet and mind change. “Before any weight loss treatment, we need to assess the causes, what is involved with weight gain, including obesity-related diseases and how they should be treated. the exact diagnosis and the appropriate treatment for each case”, explains the doctor.

Other causes for weight gain

The specialist also explains that many medications, usually indicated by neurologists and psychiatrists, can cause weight gain, as they open up the appetite. However, it is not possible to simply abandon or change the drugs. The doctor emphasizes that it is essential to consult the professional who prescribed the medication.

Dr. Gabriela says that, after evaluating hormone levels and the use of medications, it is time to analyze the patient’s diet. “It is necessary to remember that obesity does not mean that the person is well nourished. Most obese people are malnourished, as they are overweight, but do not have enough nutrients. That is, vitamins and proteins, in the appropriate measure”, he explains. .

changing the mindset

The next step, according to the doctor, is the change of mind – the main part of the process. “The patient needs to see food differently and regain control over the choice of food”, she highlights.

According to the specialist, a differential to avoid weight gain is to have support and discipline. “To beat the weight once and for all, you need to know where you’re going wrong to change your habits, like exercising at least three times a week,” she says.

She reinforces: it’s not just the weight, but the change in attitude that counts a lot. “Choosing healthier foods, with an ideal food schedule, maintaining good habits and practicing physical exercises regularly… For all this, a change of mind is extremely important.” ends Dr. Gabriela.