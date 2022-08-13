How to protect yourself from a scam suffered by a presenter

Presenter Bárbara Coelho, from Globo, reported in the “Meeting” that she almost got doped while going to the doctor, in Rio de Janeiro, with an app driver. The episode took place last Wednesday.

According to Bárbara, the trip would be short, about 10 minutes: “When I got in the car I didn’t feel anything, I noticed that the car looked very bad, dirty, but I got in already distracted, we stay on the phone a lot nowadays. In less than 2 minutes I felt a strong smell”, he said before sharing the trip with a friend and warning that something strange was happening.

“I started to feel very bad, I started to lose consciousness, shortness of breath and even having difficulty speaking. Then I sent an audio to my husband and said ‘wait for me at the door because I’m coming’. Then he [motorista] looked at me very badly in the rearview mirror, very scared, staring at me.”

Other similar reports have already been made by users of transport by app, although no police investigation in the registered cases has found any type of drug in the vehicles or in the passengers.

Jamila Jorge Ferrari, coordinating delegate of the Women’s Defense Police Station in the State of São Paulo, explains that in the incident reports in which the coup is reported, no crime actually took place, as the passengers managed to get out of the vehicle.

“But we know that there are several reports of sexual violence, rape of the vulnerable and rape by app drivers, including many drivers who have already been arrested. That’s why it’s worth resorting to the app’s security tools”, he guides.

She points out the tool to share the route of the ride with someone you trust – a feature available in Uber and 99 – as the most effective.

“Many times we have arrived at the eventual crime because of this resource. The person who is following the race notices the delay, tries to talk to the victim and, without success, calls the police”, exemplifies the delegate.

Another important tip from delegate Jamila Ferrari is to verify that the driver who introduces himself is the same as the one in the photo in the application, and that the vehicle’s model and license plate match the information on the platform.

“You should not believe in excuses, such as having a different car because you recently changed it. Drivers cannot drive with a vehicle other than the one registered. If you notice something strange, ask to get off in a safe place, such as a pharmacy. Speaking of the gas blow , the recommendation of experts is to use an N95 mask – which protects against toxic substances expelled in the air – and open the windows”, he recommends.

Both Uber and 99 say safety is a priority, so they invest in tools to give users more guarantees. In addition to procedures for verifying the driver’s identity and criminal background checks at the time of registration, Uber reports that it uses a “real-time identity verification” tool, called U-Selfie. From time to time, the app randomly asks driver-partners to take a selfie before accepting a ride or going online.

There is also an automatic detection of inappropriate language in messages that are sent in the app’s chat. Words that could be considered offensive or that threaten the integrity of a person automatically enter a process of permanent deactivation of the original account.

During travel, the app has a Safety Features button. The feature allows users and driver partners to share their location and arrival time in real time with whomever they wish, as well as offering the option to call the police in risk or emergency situations directly from the app. Still on this button it is also possible to activate the audio recording feature. In addition, according to Uber, all trips are recorded by GPS.

The 99 also has similar features. There is an area called Safety Assistant, in which the user can, for example, consult the driver’s safety checks, share the route with trusted contacts, record the audio of the trip, trigger GPS running monitoring via the 99 emergency center. or call the police.

Another initiative is the 99 Patrol. If any abnormality is identified during the race, the company’s Security Center contacts the police and activates the 99 Patrol, a specialized team that, on motorcycles or cars, travels to the location to provide face-to-face support. for users.

The 99 also offers security cameras on board the vehicle, which have “fisheye” lenses, which provide a panoramic view of the interior of the vehicle, in addition to capturing images in night mode, recording sound and accompanying a physical button, located in a secret location inside the vehicle. of the car, which can be activated if necessary.

