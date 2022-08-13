Hubble sees supergiant star Betelgeuse recovering after explosion

+



Changes in the brightness of the red supergiant star Betelgeuse, following the ejection of titanic mass from a large chunk of its surface (Photo: NASA, ESA, Elizabeth Wheatley (STScI))

The red supergiant Betelgeuse is slowly recovering from a catastrophic explosion in which it lost much of its surface. The intriguing process of rehabilitation of the bright star was reported by NASA this Thursday (11).

Astronomers noticed that Betelgeuse exploded in 2019 when analyzing data from the Hubble Space Telescope and several other observatories. The star produced a gigantic surface mass ejection (EMS), something never before seen in the behavior of a normal star.

The explosion released 400 billion times more mass than a typical EMS. “We’ve never seen a massive mass ejection from the surface of a star. We’re left with something happening that we don’t fully understand,” says Andrea Dupree, from the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in Massachusetts, USA. we can directly observe and resolve surface details with Hubble.”

The Sun also routinely experiences events like this, in which parts of its tenuous outer atmosphere, the corona, explode. Although the star king undergoes mass ejections from this corona, astronomers have never witnessed such a large amount of a star’s visible surface being thrown into space as was the case with Betelgeuse.

The star’s mass ejection was possibly caused by a convective plume, more than a million miles in diameter, bubbling up from its depths, according to the scientists. As a result, the shocks blew up the sliver of the star’s photosphere, leaving it with a large cold surface under a cloud of dust.

This cloud blocked the light from Betelgeuse seen by Earth observers, causing a dimming that started in late 2019. The loss of brightness lasted a few months, and was easily noticeable even by backyard observers.

The convection cells inside the star, which drive the regular pulsation, could be moving, according to Dupree. The observations, however, indicated that the outer layers may be back to normal, although the surface is still bouncing around like a plate of gelatin as the photosphere rebuilds itself.

One of the brightest stars in the sky, Betelgeuse is easily found on the right shoulder of the constellation Orion. The supergiant’s 400-day pulsation rate has now stopped — perhaps temporarily. The star’s behavior, according to astronomers, is not evidence that it will fully burst anytime soon.

The mass loss event is not necessarily the sign of an impending explosion. Dupree is now gathering data on Betelgeuse’s behavior with various instruments. The new Hubble observations already provide hints of how red stars lose mass towards the end of their lives, as their nuclear fusion furnaces burn out, before erupting as supernovae.