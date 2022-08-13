Hulk | Daredevil won’t be dark in the series, says screenwriter

Daredevil is finally being introduced to the MCUappearing in She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes in a different form than seen on Netflix.

And look, this doesn’t just refer to his uniform, which now has shades of yellow, but it’s also linked to the tone of his approach to the scene.

Speaking with The Direct, Jessica Gao revealed that we will see in the series from She-Hulk a demolisher lighter, and justified this change by saying that by bringing him into the universe of his production, the character would be out of place if he were as dark as in the Netflix.

“Charlie Cox is wonderful, and he’s an actor willing to do whatever it takes, and he’s an amazing human being. What was so fun about bringing him and Daredevil into our world is that people have seen Daredevil that is very dramatic, a little bit heavy, and very dark. With that, it was nice to bring him from an environment you already know to the She-Hulk tone.” – Said gao.

She-Hulk: defender of heroes premieres August 18 on Disney+ and is described as a half-hour legal comedy centered on Jennifer Walters, cousin of Bruce Banner.

Tatiana Maslany is the protagonist, while Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth return as Bruce Banner/Hulk and Emil Blonsky/Abomination, respectively.‎

‎The new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion, and guess what? She also receives her powers.

Kat Coiro (Marry Me) and Anu Valia (Lucia) are the directors, while Jessica Gao and Dana Schwartz took care of the script.