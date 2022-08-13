HyperX Launches Mechanical Gaming Keyboard 65% Smaller Than Standard | gaming keyboard

HyperX launched, this Wednesday (10), its Alloy Origins 65 keyboard in Brazil. The peripheral has a compact format with 65% of the standard size and is available in an international configuration. The mechanical model still has RGB lighting and internal memory to save usage preferences. The keyboard is now available for purchase at national retail with a suggested price starting at R$649.

The brand also introduced the HyperX Cloud II headset and the HyperX Pulsefire Stem mouse in white and pink, in addition to the Pulsefire Mat mousepad, which is now available in three sizes, including the 2XL. O TechTudo was invited to discover the new releases in an exclusive event for the press and tells the news below.

New Alloy Origins 65 keyboard is HyperX's launch in Brazil — Photo: Nathalia Duarte/TechTudo

Despite the reduced size, Alloy Origins 65 still has some function keys that are essential for some users, such as arrows, delete, page up and page down. This makes it possible to use the keyboard without adding other peripherals to perform these actions. According to Caio Ricci, regional manager for HyperX in Latin America, the size does not replace the other models in the line, which also includes the Alloy Origins 60.

The idea is to meet different profiles of gamers, but in this case those who prefer to use the arrow keys to play — Caio Ricci, Regional Manager for HyperX in Latin America

The keyboard’s internal memory also allows saving up to three usage preference profiles that can be configured by the NGENUITY software. In the visual part, the HyperX keyboard gains two versions with Red and Aqua switches. While the Red model has a linear style, which can generate a faster response in the commands, the Aqua has a tactile style and is expected to arrive in the country later this semester.

The lifespan, according to the company, is 80 million keystrokes. Another strong point of the keyboard, the RGB lighting has several light effects and five brightness levels, which can be adjusted according to the user’s preference.

Alloy Origins 65 keyboard has important keys for gaming, such as arrows, as well as switches — Photo: Nathalia Duarte/TechTudo

In addition to Alloy Origins 65, HyperX has also launched more products for gamers. The company’s announcement includes the HyperX Cloud II headset, originally released in 2015, in new white and pink colors. The model is cross-platform, being possible to use it on smartphones, consoles and PC. Its main highlights are 7.1 surround sound, 53 mm drivers and a removable microphone. The phone, which is already a success of the brand, starts at R$ 549.

HyperX Cloud II headset gets a white and pink version — Photo: Nathalia Duarte/TechTudo

Another launch is the HyperX Pulsefire Stem mouse in new colors. The 2021 model can also be purchased with a white and pink design from R$ 299. With four preset DPI options (400, 800, 1600 and 3,200), the peripheral still has RGB lighting and button customization. According to the brand, its lifespan is 80 million clicks and the base material reduces friction with the mousepad to improve usability.

Finally, the Pulsefire Mat mousepad was presented as an option to complement the gamer setup and is available in L, XL and 2XL sizes. Its surface is smooth and promises high precision to control the mouse. The accessory has suggested prices from R$ 99.

HyperX Pulsefire Mouse White and pink stem can be used to match the HyperX Cloud II Headset — Photo: Nathalia Duarte/TechTudo