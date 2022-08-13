‘I couldn’t help it’, says Danilo Gentili about Leo Lins’ dismissal

Comedian and presenter Danilo Gentili, 42, commented on the controversial dismissal of Leo Lins from SBT, in early July. The stand-uper left the cast of the program “The Noite”, commanded by Danilo, amid the negative repercussion of a joke he made in one of his shows, about a child with hydrocephalus.

“Leo is a nice guy, he’s my friend. But this time I couldn’t make Leo not get fired, because I’m about to be fired. So it’s difficult”, lamented the SBT animator, laughing, in an interview with “Podihhcast”, presented by Dihh Lopes on YouTube.

Danilo also hinted that the unfortunate joke was not the only reason Leo was disconnected from the channel. “Some things happened about Leo that weren’t just a joke. It wasn’t exactly a joke from 2005, that someone took out of context, it wasn’t exactly that and that’s all. [o que mais aconteceu].”

Following, the comedian lamented the fact that comedy, in his view, is much more ‘policed’ than other arts. “Nobody comes and asks, for example: ‘What is the limit of funk? Funk is something extremely protected by the beautiful people, because, as it comes from the periphery, it is sacrosanct.”

“How many people went to a comedy show, heard a rape joke, pulled down their pants, and ‘fed’ a 14-year-old in the middle of the show? I’ve never heard that account. u in a 14-year-old girl while playing: ‘rape, rape the ones in red, only in the young ones’. In funk it’s in every dance”, compared Danilo.