“I love a team”; Santos cast steals the show and irritates Coritiba fans with provocations

After the triumph at Couto Pereira, Peixe players had a wave with whoever was at the stadium

Last Monday’s match (8) continues to be a topic of conversation on social media. Santos beat Coritiba 2-1, with goals from Madson and Angulo; Léo Gamalho discounted for the home team. In a game valid for the 21st round of the Brasileirão Serie A, the duel left Peixe in 9th place with 30 points.

Focused only on the Brazilian Championship, Alvinegro Praiano turns the key to face América-MG on the night of next Sunday (14), at 18:00 (Brasilia time), at Arena Independência. The team led by coach Lisca comes from four matches without losing in the BR22 and seems to be regaining confidence.

On the way out of Couto Pereira, the cast from Santos stole the show and ended up irritating the Coxa fans with clear provocations. The following names were seen on the tram: Maicon, Rodrigo Fernandez, John, Marcos Leonardo, Zanocelo and Lisca. The former Cruzeiro defender pulled the line and ended up being the ‘influencer’ of the guys.

Alvinegro fans were agitated on social media. There were those who put Rodri as a candidate to make history with the white shirt. The gringo’s identification with the Club is highlighted and he seems to feel at ease in Baixada Santista. Finally, the struggle that the coach put in was also welcomed by some.