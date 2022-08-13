“I will not react to the same extent”

Karina Bacchi became news in the week after commenting on the case of racism suffered by Titi and Bless, children of the couple Bruno Gagliasshey Giovanna Ewbank. The family was on a trip to Portugal when the children were offended by a woman. In response, Giovanna had a protective reaction with the boys that was recorded and the content went viral on social media.

In an interview with the podcast “Positively”, Karina claimed that she agrees with Giovanna’s defense, but warned about the kind of message she was transmitting to her children. The lines didn’t catch on well and famous people like Pokah, spoke out. “You will never need to defend your son,” said the voice of “I am not obliged”.

This Friday (12), Karina explained himself on social media and declared that he did not intend to offend anyone. “I’m sorry if I didn’t understand. I do not condone, much less support, no racist attitude,” she began. “I will never feel the pain of many, even though I wish daily to help heal wounds, despite also feeling my pain and the pain of others, many times not shared”, she declared.

“My intention it will never hurt, for I still wish, yes, to see more peace in the world. Even also receiving insults from those who distort my words or believe in something they don’t know in depth. Even so, also attacked, I will not react in the same measure, I will continue to wish for peace”, she concluded.