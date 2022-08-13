“I will not react to the same extent”

Abhishek Pratap 58 seconds ago News Comments Off on “I will not react to the same extent” 0 Views

TV and Celebrities

Karina Bacchi defended herself and said she does not condone racist ideas

Victor Tobias

Per Victor Tobias

Karina Bacchi spoke again about the Giovanna Ewbank case
© Reproduction/Instagram/@karinabacchiKarina Bacchi spoke again about the Giovanna Ewbank case
Victor Tobias

Karina Bacchi became news in the week after commenting on the case of racism suffered by Titi and Bless, children of the couple Bruno Gagliasshey Giovanna Ewbank. The family was on a trip to Portugal when the children were offended by a woman. In response, Giovanna had a protective reaction with the boys that was recorded and the content went viral on social media.

In an interview with the podcast “Positively”, Karina claimed that she agrees with Giovanna’s defense, but warned about the kind of message she was transmitting to her children. The lines didn’t catch on well and famous people like Pokah, spoke out. “You will never need to defend your son,” said the voice of “I am not obliged”.

This Friday (12), Karina explained himself on social media and declared that he did not intend to offend anyone. “I’m sorry if I didn’t understand. I do not condone, much less support, no racist attitude,” she began. “I will never feel the pain of many, even though I wish daily to help heal wounds, despite also feeling my pain and the pain of others, many times not shared”, she declared.

“My intention it will never hurt, for I still wish, yes, to see more peace in the world. Even also receiving insults from those who distort my words or believe in something they don’t know in depth. Even so, also attacked, I will not react in the same measure, I will continue to wish for peace”, she concluded.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Monkeypox: WHO renames virus variants | monkey pox

From now on, the deadliest “version” of the virus, which comes from the Congo Basin …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved