Ibovespa closes up 2.78%, at 112,754 points, and accumulates gains of almost 6% in the week; dollar drops 1.63%

The Ibovespa closed up 2.78% this Friday (12), at 112,754 points and accumulating an advance of 5.91% in the week, the best for the index since the week ended on November 6, 2020. main index of the Brazilian stock market followed, in part, the movement seen in the United States.

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced, respectively, 1.27%, 1.73% and 2.09%.

“Outside, the indexes had a robust rise and the Brazilian stock market ended up following it”, evaluates Phil Soares, head of stock analysis at Órama. “Over this week, we had US inflation indicators, consumer prices (CPI) and producer prices (PPI), which were still high, but decreasing in the last 12 months”, he adds.

You treasuries Americans saw another day of decline as 10-year bond rates fell five basis points to 2.837%. In addition to the decline in inflation, the curve also reflects the 1.60% drop in Brent oil, with a barrel traded at US$ 98.02.

“We also had the publication of an oil production report today in Russia, which brought a smaller drop than expected, something relevant because it is one of the main world producers”, comments Soares. “The slowdown in the rise in oil also helps to bring a lower outlook for inflation.”

Felipe Moura, an analyst at Finacap Investimentos, points out that inflation, now apparently cooling down, was one of investors’ main fears.

“In Brazil, we had the July IPCA with deflation, driven by fuel and energy, as well as in the US. All this strengthens the perception that the macroeconomic risk is decreasing”, explains Moura.

With the lowest aversion to risk, the dollar closed down by 1.63%, at R$5.073 in purchases and R$5.074 in sales. In the week, it accumulated a drop of 1.83%.

The Brazilian yield curve, in turn, also retreated. The DI for 2023 had its rate retreating two basis points, to 13.70%. The contracts for 2025 and 2027 saw their yields fall, respectively, 17 and 16 points, to 11.77% and 11.60%. At the end of the curve, rates for 2029 and 2031 saw their yields fall 15 and 18 points to 11.82% and 11.93%.

“In addition, Brazilian companies are reporting extraordinary results. In recent days, Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) and some retailers have brought great numbers”, comments the Finacap specialist. “Summing up the entire conjuncture a little, the market is starting to focus its attention on the microeconomic agenda, on the results of companies”.

According to Moura, the Ibovespa was, lately, trading at a valuation very discounted and now investors are turning their attention to risky assets.

“The signaling of the end of the interest rate tightening cycle by the Brazilian central bank was a very important event for Brazilian equity, especially domestic businesses,” adds Roberto Chagas, head of equity investments at EQI Asset.

Among the biggest rises on the Ibovespa this Friday were the common shares of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), with 17.76% more, Via (VIIA3), with 13.98% more, and Hapvida (HAPV3), with plus 16.97%. In addition to being driven by the drop in interest rates, the three companies released their second quarter balance sheets yesterday, which were well received by the market.

