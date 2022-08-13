“Ideal is not to take a loan” says Bolsonaro, after APPROVING the CONSIGNMENT of AUXÍLIO BRASIL

After sanctioning the loan consigned from Aid Brazilthe President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonarosaid that, “the ideal is not to take a loan”. Despite the sanction, the measure still needs to be regulated so that it can be put into practice, extending to recipients of the Continuing Payment Benefit (BPC).

According to Bolsonarothe release of consigned from Aid Brazil it was a demand requested by the beneficiaries themselves. The clamor for the release of this credit line was based on the concession to insured persons of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS), public servants and employees governed by the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT).

Until then, beneficiaries of social initiatives were prevented from contracting payroll-deductible loans. However, banks and financial institutions still do not feel safe to adhere to the credit modality for this public, given the risk of over-indebtedness because it is already a group in a situation of social vulnerability.

In this sense, Bolsonaro requested again to executives of financial institutions that give an opportunity to the consignee of Auxílio Brasil and that they consider the interest reduction for this audience.

“The ideal is not to take a loan, but there are people who need to take it to pay off other debts, to pay a lower interest (sic)”, Bolsonaro said in an interview with the Flow Podcast this Monday, 8.

The text regulates the consigned from Aid Brazilallowing this public to also have access to expanded credit from 35% to 40%. The initiative is quite a novelty, considering that until then, beneficiaries of social programs and citizens who depend on all types of income transfers did not have access to this type of loan.

Consignment limit of Auxílio Brasil?

in front of Law No. 14,431the beneficiaries of the Brazil aid may commit up to 40% of the benefit by contracting the payroll loan. As increase of BRL 200 temporarily passing the monthly fee to BRL 600that is, the beneficiary will have the chance to use up to BRL 240 to pay the installments.

The limit has been set aiming to prevent over-indebtedness, preventing families in situations of social vulnerability from being left without a minimum income. In this way, they would not have the financial resources to meet the essential and basic routine expenses, such as food, energy, water, rent and others.

The advantage is that, this type of loan has lower interest rates, as the risk of default is lowersince the value of the installment is deducted directly from the paying source.

In addition to families receiving Brazil aid and those who already had access to the payroll loansas workers with a formal contract, civil servants, retirees and INSS pensionerspeople who receive the Continuing Payment Benefit (BPC).

Ie, people with disabilities and the elderly in social vulnerability. They will also have limit of 40% of the amount received. How do you get a minimum wage (R$ 1,212) can use until BRL 484 in loans.