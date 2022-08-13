Images and cover art of the new Alone in the Dark for PS5 leak

Facebook

THQ Nordic will hold a presentation today (12) at 16:00 (Brasilia time). One of the games that ended up having its existence leaked was Alone in the Dark. Now, images and a cover art have surfaced on the internet even before the official announcement.

See below for the full game description and first screenshots. The official announcement with a trailer, as said, should come at the THQ Nordic event.

It is worth noting that, despite the box being PS5 only, the game will also be released on Xbox Series and PC. The information and images below are from the Smartoys store, which is listing the title developed by Pieces Interactive​ for the three platforms.

Psychological horror and southern goth meet in this revisitation of the survival horror classic Alone in the Dark.

This love letter to the cult game of the 90s will make you experience a story as sinister as it is memorable through the eyes of one of the two protagonists. As Edward Carnby or Emily Hartwood, explore the various environments, fight monsters, solve puzzles and discover the terrifying truth about Derceto’s mansion…

In the southern United States during the 1920s, Emily Hartwood’s uncle disappeared. Accompanied by private detective Edward Carnby, she goes in search of him at Derceto’s mansion, a psychiatric asylum where she hangs out… Something. You will meet strange occupants, nightmare realms, dangerous monsters and lift the veil of an evil conspiracy. At the confluence of reality, mystery and madness, the adventure that awaits you can undermine your certainties. Who are you going to trust, what are you going to believe and what are you going to do next?‎