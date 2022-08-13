In addition to Bolsonaro, Moraes calls Lula and the other ex-presidents to take charge of the TSE | Andréia Sadi’s blog

Although the Planalto Palace treats it as an exclusive deference, the invitation made by Alexandre de Moraes to Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to take over the command of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) is not only customary but also extends to former presidents of the Republic. Including Lula, the president’s main opponent.

O blog sought out Lula’s campaign – who confirmed the invitation, but said that PT’s presence has not yet been defined. Michel Temer – who appointed Moraes to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) – has already said yes, according to his advice. Fernando Henrique Cardoso was also invited, according to sources connected to the toucan.

Share this post on Telegram

Share this post on WhatsApp

O blog has not yet managed to confirm the invitations with the advisors of Dilma Rousseff, José Sarney and Fernando Collor.

The extension of the invitation to Lula dilutes the government’s narrative that there is something special about Moraes’ presence in the Planalto to invite him to the TSE command change ceremony.

It was this group – which included ministers Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI) and Paulo Guedes – that managed to convince the president to receive Alexandre de Moraes. The rite is customary, but – feared the allies – it could be transformed by Bolsonaro into yet another quarrel with Moraes to play for Bolsonarist militancy.

The meeting, which took place on Wednesday (10), has been celebrated by these interlocutors, who see Bolsonaro’s attacks on electronic voting machines and the electoral system as one of the main threats to their reelection.