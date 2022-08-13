In live with Janones, Lula promises continuity of aid of R$ 600 | Policy

In a live broadcast on social network this Saturday morning (13), alongside federal deputy André Janones (Avante), former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the PT, said that he will guarantee continuity of an income transfer benefit of R$ 600 if he wins the elections.

“The only possibility for Emergency Aid to continue is for us to win the elections,” Lula said during the broadcast, which lasted 19 minutes.

“Emergency Aid” was the term used by the former president and deputy during the broadcast, in reference to the payment of an amount of R$ 600. This is because, in 2020, with the Covid-19 pandemic, Congress instituted the payment of Emergency Aid, precisely with this amount – the initial proposal of the Jair Bolsonaro government was R$ 200. The benefit existed until the end of last year. The income transfer program currently in effect is Auxílio Brasil, which provides monthly payments of R$400 and was created by the Bolsonaro government to replace Bolsa Família.

Janones, who was also in the presidential race, but withdrew his candidacy to support Lula, said that President Jair Bolsonaro “indirectly determined the end of Emergency Aid”. “He would have the power to opt for the aid to continue after December, but no,” said the deputy.

He refers to the government’s proposed constitutional amendment (PEC) that was approved by Congress and provides for an increase from R$400 to R$600 in the installments of Auxílio Brasil. The PEC made it possible to pay benefits in an electoral year (something prohibited by electoral legislation), but the increase in value will only be valid until December of this year.

“In addition to Bolsonaro having created a PEC to create an emergency state to be able to guarantee Emergency Aid, he only guaranteed it until December, because after December electoral interests ended”, said Lula. “Bolsonaro could have created it six months ago, a year ago. He left it to create it close to the elections, which is to be able to guarantee aid in the campaign”.

In the government plan registered on the website of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Bolsonaro, who is a candidate for reelection, states that “one of the priority commitments of the re-elected government will be to maintain the amount of R$ 600 for Auxílio Brasil as of January of 2023”.

Last Wednesday (10), the president sanctioned the budget guidelines for 2023, which do not include the amount for Auxílio Brasil next year. The text defines R$ 1,294 for the minimum wage.