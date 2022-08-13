Today, João Figueiredo posted a photo on Instagram stories that left fans of Bruna Marquezine’s ship and the actor Xolo Maridueñaher romantic partner in the movie “Blue Bee”, excited.

The clicks show João, Sasha Meneghel, Bruna Marquezine, Xolo and two more friends dressed in animal overalls and with skydiving equipment ready to skydive in São Paulo.

Bruna Marquezine parachutes with Xolo Maridueña in São Paulo Image: Playback/Instagram

romance rumors

Bruna Marquezine was caught today arriving in São Paulo with actor Xolo Maridueña, her romantic partner in the DC movie “Besouro Azul”.

Last week, the two walked around Rio de Janeiro, but what caught their attention was the necklace they wore.

The duo took several tours around Rio. On Instagram, fans of the actress posted images next to her at the monument, and the necklace appears around her neck. In the case of the actor, he published a click on the car with the same item as Bruna.

Still on Instagram, the actress posted a single image of Christ seen from the statue’s shoulder.

Upon returning to Brazil, Bruna already held a July party alongside Sasha Meneghel, João Figueiredo, in addition to the presence of Xolo, and more friends at her house.

The party had everything that a June event is entitled to: from a mechanical bull to the game of the frog’s mouth, in addition to a table filled with delicacies. The meeting takes place the same week that Xuxa’s daughter turned 24.

In “Besouro Azul”, Bruna will play Jenny, romantic partner of the main character, played by Xolo.

The film also features Susan Sarandon, winner of the Oscar for Best Actress for “The Last Steps of a Man”, from 1996. The renowned actress will be the villain, Victoria Kord.