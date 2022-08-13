In two attempts, Simaria would have tried to register the mark of her colleagues before the differences with Simone became public; Simaria would have filed the request in 2014

The fights between classmates are not new, Simaria would have tried to register the brand on other occasions

The controversies between the Colleagues did not end. According to the TV news website, Simaria would have tried to register the brand in 2014, before the fights took place. She would have gone to the Industrial Property Institute (INPI), as an individual, with no ties to the production company she has with her sister – well before the separation of the two.

Also according to information released by the website, Simaria would have filed the request on February 4, 2014, but was soon denied by the institute itself. At the time, the “colleguinha” was still married to her ex-husband Vicente Escrig and, therefore, signed as Simaria Mendes Rocha Escrig. This alleged matter, did not come to the attention of the public at the time.

In 2016, the singer filed an appeal against the trademark, which was supposed to be both under the name of Coleguinhas, but the decision continued to be upheld by the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI). Since then, rumors about the singers’ career and personal life have been taking place in the artistic world for weeks, since Simaria’s departure.

After the interview with journalist Léo Dias, Simaria exposed differences with her sister, which came to strengthen their relationship, in addition to announcing that she would leave the stage for an indefinite period, leaving her sister Simone on a solo career. The artist also reported some “crap”, and today Simone continues to fulfill the schedule of shows normally.