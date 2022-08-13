Influencer’s boyfriend ‘liked’ by Neymar declares himself to the player

Photographer Rafael Duarte became a topic on social media after exposing a like that his girlfriend, digital influencer Larissa Scherrer, received from soccer player Neymar. Subsequently, Duarte declared his love for the striker of the Brazilian team, of whom he says he is a fan, and also asked for a like of the athlete in his photos on Instagram.

“Does Neymar also like your wife’s stories? He not only saw it, he liked it. Neymar, I love you, I’m your fan, he likes mine too”, says the photographer, in a humorous tone.

After the repercussion of the matter on the internet, Larissa Scherrer posted a print of a conversation with Neymar, in which the player says he liked her photo “by accident”.

“My boyfriend is a fan of yours, silly he recorded some stories that he only let you enjoy my stories, but he wanted you to bring the hexa. The boy sent the stories to a gossip page, and now everyone is commenting on the my photos and videos of you”, she said in a message sent to the athlete.

The PSG striker laughed at the situation, apologized and said that the like “was unintentionally”.

On the same platform, Rafael Duarte explained that he has taken this whole situation with good humor, as one should not take “life so seriously”, in addition to justifying that this is the “price of having a beautiful woman”.

“I’ll let you come here, take her hand, give her a kiss. I’m kidding, people, it’s to live life in sport, in slutty”, he declared, emphasizing that, as Neymar is in the preparation phase for the World Cup , it “can’t stress” so it can bring up the hex from the selection.

Neymar has been single since the end of his relationship with influencer Bruna Biancardi.