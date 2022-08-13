Infracommerce will issue a 35% discount

Infracommerce announced a private capital increase to raise at least R$170 million to balance its capital structure.

The company set the share price at R$5.01 in the transaction – a 35% discount compared to yesterday’s closing price of R$7.76.

The company’s liquidity has been a major concern of the market in recent months.

In the second quarter, Infracommerce’s net debt increased to R$250 million – against R$142 million in March.

Most of the debt is concentrated in banks and matures in five years. According to the Executive, the increase in financial expenses, due to the high interest rates, has been squeezing the company’s liquidity.

Infracommece said shareholders Engadin, which holds 10.4% of the shares and is the vehicle through which Iguatemi invests in the company; Compass Group, which in May reached a 10.3% stake in the company; and Núcleo Capital, which has a participation of less than 5%; in addition to Megeve Capital, the family office of the Chilean Solari family, they will guarantee the minimum amount of R$ 170 million for the capital increase.

These investors will monitor the operation so they are not diluted and also have leftovers. The capital increase could reach R$ 400 million.

In a comment sent to customers, BTG Pactual highlighted that Megeve is not a shareholder of Infracommerce and “apparently someone is ceding the preemptive rights in the operation”.

In the second quarter, the company reported a loss of R$36.5 million, almost 400% higher than in 2Q21 – in addition to the 600% increase in financial expenses, which stood at R$55 million; selling and administrative expenses rose 128% to R$117 million. Infracommerce is still integrating newly acquired companies.

THE net revenue was R$ 220.4 million, an increase of 178% in the annual comparison and with organic growth of 46%. GMV doubled in the quarter to R$3.1 billion.

The growth of Infracommerce is linked to the direct to consumer, in which the company takes care of all sales logistics and charges a take rate.

Infracommerce arrived on the Stock Exchange in May 2021 with the share valued at R$16. Since then, it has accumulated a drop of 51.5%.

In addition to liquidity problems, the action suffered from questioning due to a stock option plan.

Ana Paula Ragazzi