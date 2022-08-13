Intern who made Alan Severiano laugh, reveals what happened afterwards: ‘Call for meeting’ | TV

during the program SPTV first edition, TV Globo’s local news program in São Paulo, the presenter Alan Severiano recalled the case that went viral this week. It is the interview that an intern granted Paula Araújo. Live, this Friday (12), Alan revealed that there was a meme update:

“You spoke to Yasmin this week, she was a hit on social media. You mentioned that you talked to her today. What did she say with all this repercussion?”, asked Alan Severiano during a live link with reporter Paula Araújo, who did the fateful interview with the girl this week.

Paula told Alan that she talked to the girl one more time: “I did talk to Yasmin. She said that she is a more reserved person, but she is taking it in stride”, began the reporter live on TV Globo’s local news program for São Paulo. Then, Alan Severiano’s colleague also confided that the girl was called by the boss.

“[Yasmin] He said he arrived for work and the boss said, ‘Yasmin, we need to have a conversation’. Then she said ‘My God, I’m going to be sent away’. She arrived shaking at the meeting, but the boss laughed, said everything is fine. She’s working, she’s become famous in the sector”, said Paula Araújo to her colleague Alan Severiano.

Finally, Alan wished success to the interviewee and even recalled the time when he was in the same role as the girl: “Yasmin the sincere intern! Best of luck to her in her career. I’ve worked as an intern twice and it was a spectacular experience”, concluded the SPTV anchor for the first edition and then moved on to the next story of the day.

Understand the Alan Severiano and Yasmin meme

During a live link on SPTV first edition, reporter Paula Araújo spoke with Yasmin, who started her new job ten days ago. The girl commented that the salary would help with the bills at home and that her parents were happier with the achievement than the intern herself: “it’s not a very high salary, but it helps a lot. They [a família de Yasmin] were happier than I was actually.”

The reporter congratulated Yasmin but when he returned to the studio, Alan Severiano couldn’t contain his laughter. Even trying to move on to a new report, the SPTV anchor laughed several times and even quoted Yasmin while trying to concentrate to follow the news broadcast live on TV Globo. See the moment below:

