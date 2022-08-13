Iron Maiden show at Morumbi makes CONMEBOL mark Sudamericana semifinal for the 8th

Pressure from the board of Sao Paulo worked out, and the two games against Atlético-GO for the semifinals of Copa Sudamericana will be played on two Thursdays: September 1 and 8, both at 9:30 pm (Brasília time).

according to THROW! found out, there was an internal fear in Tricolor that mainly the return game of the duel against Dragon would be played on Wednesday, September 7, which could complicate things.

That’s because Morumbi, São Paulo’s house, hosts on Sunday, September 4, the show of the traditional English heavy metal band Iron Maiden. And with one less day to prepare the stadium and pitch, there was a risk of having to transfer the venue of the duel.

Having five days to dismantle the structure of a show is a knowledge that São Paulo already had this year, when a show by the American band Metallica made the team play the return of the confrontation with Juventude for the Copa do Brasil at the Barueri Arena.

